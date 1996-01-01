Intro to Research Methods quiz #1 Flashcards

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
In psychological experiments, what is the independent variable and how is it used in research design?
The independent variable is the variable that is manipulated by the researcher to observe its effect on the dependent variable. It is used to establish causality in experiments.
What are the main types of psychological research methods?
The main types of psychological research methods are case studies, observational studies, psychometric assessments (such as surveys, interviews, and standardized tests), and experiments.
Which type of research design is primarily used to observe and record behavior?
Observational research designs are primarily used to systematically observe and record behavior.
What is an example of correlational research in psychology?
An example of correlational research is studying the relationship between hours spent socializing and scores on an extroversion survey to see if they are related.
What are the key characteristics of an experiment in psychological research?
Key characteristics of an experiment include manipulation of the independent variable, measurement of the dependent variable, random assignment of participants to groups, and the use of control and experimental groups to establish causality.
What are examples of descriptive research methods in psychology?
Examples of descriptive research methods include case studies, observational studies (naturalistic and laboratory), and surveys.
How does an observational study differ from an experiment in psychological research?
An observational study involves systematically observing and recording behavior without manipulating variables, while an experiment involves manipulating an independent variable to observe its effect on a dependent variable and can establish causality.
How can the wording of survey questions potentially bias respondents in psychological research?
The wording of survey questions can bias respondents by leading them toward certain answers or influencing their interpretation, such as using emotionally charged or ambiguous terms.
What search strategies should researchers use when searching PsycINFO for psychological literature?
Researchers should use specific keywords, Boolean operators, and filters for publication type, date, and subject area to efficiently find relevant psychological literature in PsycINFO.
Which type of research question is best investigated using a survey method?
Research questions that seek to gather self-reported data on behaviors, attitudes, experiences, or opinions from a large group are best investigated using surveys.
What strategies are likely to improve the external validity of a psychological research study?
External validity can be improved by using random sampling and creating study conditions that closely reflect real-world environments.
Which study designs in psychology are considered qualitative?
Qualitative study designs include case studies and interviews, which focus on in-depth, non-numerical data.
What type of research question is best addressed by an experimental design?
Research questions that seek to determine cause-and-effect relationships between variables are best addressed by experimental designs.
What is another name for an independent-groups design in psychological research?
An independent-groups design is also known as a between-subjects design.
Which research design allows psychologists to draw cause-and-effect conclusions?
Experimental research designs allow psychologists to draw cause-and-effect conclusions.
What does correlational research involve in psychological studies?
Correlational research involves gathering data on two or more variables to assess the relationship between them, without manipulating any variables.