This video we're going to be talking about some different types of psychometric assessments. So these are measurement tools that we use to quantify psychological constructs and these are used in a variety of settings. We use them in research, in clinical settings, educational settings, you name it. So there are 3 main types of psychometric assessments. The first is probably the most common measurement tool that we use in psychology period, which are surveys and questionnaires.

So we use these to gather self-report data. And what's great about them is that you can use them for pretty much any topic. You can ask people about their behaviors, their skills, experiences, attitudes, opinions. They are incredibly versatile. Next up we have interviews.

Interviews are conversations that are designed to gather in-depth information on a specific topic and interviews can be structured or unstructured. So in a structured interview, the interviewer comes in with a specific set of questions really probing specific topics. Depending on the person's response, they may have a specific probing question to get more information about that. Whereas in an unstructured interview, it's going to be much more like a normal conversation, very kind of loose and flowy. So interviews can kind of fall on like a spectrum of very structured to very unstructured.

And then finally we have psychological tests. So these are standardized tests and standardized just means that they have a uniform set of procedures for administering the test and scoring the test. So all of that is done in a very standard way and typically people have to be trained in order to use these types of assessments. And so we can use standardized tests to measure all different types of constructs, cognitive skills, language skills, personality traits. We use them a lot when we are diagnosing psychopathologies, like depression, schizophrenia, etc.

So they are very useful for those types of settings. Alright. So those are our 3 types. Now to kind of go over some of their strengths and limitations, starting with surveys, the biggest strength of the survey is that they are efficient and cheap which is really the main reason that they are the most popular tool in psychology. You know, you can hand out a 1,000 surveys with the click of a button.

They are wonderful in that way. They're also very good for sensitive information. So surveys can feel very nice and anonymous for participants. You know, you don't have to talk to a researcher face to face, so people may be more willing to admit to more undesirable or embarrassing behaviors or thoughts in a survey versus like in an interview, for example. With interviews, the main strength is going to be the depth of information that you are able to gain which is obviously going to be much more than what you could get with a survey alone.

So, you know, with a survey, you might get that a person feels anxious all the time. That's kind of all you get. Right? Whereas with an interview, you could say, like, wow, all the time? Like, do you feel anxious in the morning, in the afternoon, in the evening?

What's making you feel anxious at each time of day? Is it the same? Is it different? Etcetera. So, you know, much more in-depth information from those interviews.

And then with tests, obviously, that standardization and all that administrator training typically and ideally is going to provide you with more consistent and reliable results. Now in terms of limitations, and these limitations kind of apply to all 3 of these, just in varying degrees, one of the biggest limitations is going to be social desirability, which is when people are basically trying to alter their responses in a way that makes them look more socially desirable or makes them look like a quote-unquote better person. And that's something that you'll see very commonly with surveys and interviews, especially. One other thing to note is that these are going to be dependent on things like reading level and comprehension. You know, we often kind of assume that adults have good reading comprehension but that's honestly not always the case.

So it's something to just be aware of when you're giving out a lot of surveys. This can also be an issue with more standardized tests because again you often have to, like, give the instructions in a very specific way, and you can't go off script. So if the participant hears that and then doesn't understand the instructions, sometimes there's not much flexibility in how you can explain it to them. So that can be a problem as well. And then one last thing to be aware of is that sometimes the wording of questions can impact responses.

So, you know, if you had a question that was like, do you support increasing taxes for public spending? People are probably going to hear increasing taxes and be like, no thank you. Right? But if you said something along the lines of, you know, do you support investing in our local education, hospitals, recreation centers, you might get some more, you know, more positive responses on that. Right?

You know, if you ask a person, have you engaged in binge drinking in the past week? A lot of people don't actually know the definition of binge drinking, so you might get kind of low responses. But if you said, have you consumed 5 or more alcoholic beverages in 1 night in the last week? You might get, you know, a little bit more responses from that. So just be aware that the way that a question is worded can definitely impact the answers that you get, so you want to be making sure that you are asking the question in a way that will get you the most accurate answer.

One last thing to note is that all of these different types of assessments should be tested for something called reliability as well as validity. And we're actually going to talk about that in our next concept video, so I will see you there. Bye-bye.