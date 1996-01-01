Introduction to Subfields quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following is not considered a major subfield within psychology?
A major subfield within psychology is one that focuses on a distinct aspect of human experience, such as developmental, social, or cognitive psychology. Any area not focused on a psychological aspect of human experience would not be considered a major subfield.
The Thematic Apperception Test (TAT) is an example of what type of psychological test?
The Thematic Apperception Test (TAT) is an example of a projective test, which is used to assess personality by having individuals interpret ambiguous stimuli.
What are the main psychological domains studied within the field of psychology?
The main psychological domains include developmental psychology, social psychology, and cognitive psychology, each focusing on different aspects of human experience.
Provide an example of a subfield of psychology and a sample topic it might study.
Developmental psychology might study how attachment forms in early childhood.
Match a subfield of psychology with a sample topic it investigates.
Social psychology investigates topics such as cognitive dissonance and how individuals interact within groups.
Describe a subfield of psychology and its main focus.
Cognitive psychology focuses on mental processes such as thinking, memory, and problem-solving.
What components are measured by psychologists interested in subjective well-being?
Psychologists interested in subjective well-being measure aspects such as emotional states, life satisfaction, and perceived quality of life.
Describe a subfield of psychology and its primary area of study.
Developmental psychology studies changes in behavior and mental processes across the lifespan.
Which area does not represent a major sub-discipline within psychological sciences?
Any area not focused on a psychological aspect of human experience, such as a non-psychological discipline, does not represent a major sub-discipline within psychological sciences.
What type of prompt is a visual schedule in psychological practice?
A visual schedule is an example of a visual prompt, used to guide behavior or routines.
What specialty do most psychologists pursue?
Most psychologists pursue specialties within major subfields such as developmental, social, or cognitive psychology.
Which professional is most likely to display spatial intelligence?
A professional whose work involves understanding and manipulating spatial relationships, such as an architect or engineer, is most likely to display spatial intelligence.
Name an area that a sports psychologist would typically not work in.
A sports psychologist typically does not work in areas unrelated to athletic performance, such as industrial-organizational psychology.
What do psychologists who believe in the biopsychosocial approach consider the cause of disorders?
Psychologists who follow the biopsychosocial approach believe that disorders are caused by a combination of biological, psychological, and social factors.
Provide an example of a subfield of psychology and a relevant research topic.
Cognitive psychology might research how memory processes affect learning.
What are different learning styles that audience members may have?
Audience members may have different learning styles, such as visual, auditory, and kinesthetic.
What is a method used to investigate the mind in psychology?
Methods used to investigate the mind include observation, experimentation, and case studies.
Define interposition in the context of psychology.
Interposition is a visual cue in perception where one object overlaps another, indicating that the overlapping object is closer.
What are the three branches of the science of behavior analysis?
The three branches of behavior analysis are the experimental analysis of behavior, applied behavior analysis, and the conceptual analysis of behavior.
What topics are typically covered in an introductory unit on psychology?
An introductory unit on psychology typically covers the history of psychology, major subfields, foundational figures, and key research questions.
Define a longitudinal study in psychology.
A longitudinal study is a research method in which the same individuals are studied over an extended period to observe changes and developments.
What is the function of the thalamus in psychology?
The thalamus acts as a relay station in the brain, transmitting sensory information to appropriate areas for processing.
What vocabulary is important for understanding introductory psychology concepts?
Important vocabulary includes terms like attachment, cognitive dissonance, behaviorism, and subfields such as developmental, social, and cognitive psychology.
Which statement does not demonstrate active listening in a psychological context?
A statement that interrupts, ignores, or fails to acknowledge the speaker's message does not demonstrate active listening.
Define regression in the context of psychology.
Regression is a defense mechanism in which an individual reverts to an earlier stage of development in response to stress.
What are the seven perspectives of psychology?
The seven perspectives of psychology are biological, behavioral, cognitive, humanistic, psychodynamic, sociocultural, and evolutionary.
How do psychologists and psychiatrists differ in their professional roles?
Psychologists focus on studying and treating mental processes and behavior, while psychiatrists are medical doctors who can prescribe medication for mental disorders.
What is a characteristic of employment testing in psychology?
Employment testing in psychology typically assesses cognitive abilities, personality traits, or job-related skills to determine suitability for a position.