Everyone. So for the next 9 concept videos, we're going to be going on a little journey through the history of psychology and talking about the rise and development of different fields within psychology, things like developmental psychology, social psychology, cognitive psychology, etcetera. So each of these videos will be formatted in a very similar way where we will begin by defining the field, we will talk about some historical context surrounding the field, we'll discuss some questions that a scientist in the field might be asking, and we'll talk about the important founders of that field. Now, I want to be very clear upfront, I am not expecting you to memorize all the information in these videos. What I'm hoping that you will take away from this is for you to have just a general understanding of the timeline of psychology, have kind of a sense of, like, the major trends that occurred throughout psychology's history.

It would also be great for you at this stage to begin to associate the important founders with their field. So I'm not expecting you to know the actual contribution of the founder, but if you could just see their name and have a sense of what field they worked in that would be great at this point. It would also be great if you could see a subfield and have a pretty good sense of, like, what aspect of the human experience that field tends to focus on. So, you know, what does social psychology tend to focus on? What does cognitive psychology tend to focus on?

Etcetera. It would also be very useful for you to kind of just begin to think about some research questions that a scientist within those fields might ask. I also recommend that you make sure you know what your professor is expecting you to know. Not all psychology professors want you to know all these fields at this stage, so be sure that you are tailoring the material in a way that makes sense for you. Alright, guys, I'll see you in our next video.

Bye bye.