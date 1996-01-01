Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory quiz #1 Flashcards
Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory quiz #1
According to Jean Piaget, how do children construct their understanding of the world?
Jean Piaget believed that children actively construct their understanding of the world through interacting with their environment, using processes such as assimilation and accommodation to build and adjust mental schemas.
What is an example of assimilation in Piaget's cognitive developmental theory?
Assimilation occurs when a child applies an existing schema to a new object or situation, such as calling a deer a 'dog' because it has four legs and fur, similar to the child's schema for a dog.
Which scenario best illustrates Piaget’s theory of cognitive development?
A scenario where a child updates their understanding of the world by actively engaging with new experiences, such as learning that not all four-legged animals are dogs, exemplifies Piaget’s theory of cognitive development.
According to Piaget, how do children’s thinking abilities change as they move through the stages of cognitive development?
According to Piaget, children’s thinking abilities change fundamentally at each stage, with each stage representing a qualitatively different way of thinking and understanding the world.
What is the correct order of Piaget's stages of cognitive development?
The correct order is: sensorimotor, preoperational, concrete operational, and formal operational.
What is the second stage of Piaget's cognitive theory of development?
The second stage is the preoperational stage, which occurs from about ages 2 to 7.
Which area of psychology does Jean Piaget's work exemplify?
Jean Piaget's work exemplifies developmental psychology, specifically cognitive development.
What is the defining characteristic of formal operational thought in Piaget's theory?
The defining characteristic of formal operational thought is the ability to think logically about abstract and hypothetical concepts.
Which example best illustrates Piaget's concept of accommodation?
Accommodation is illustrated when a child modifies their schema after learning that a deer is not a dog, updating their understanding to distinguish between the two animals.
According to Kohlberg’s theory, which stage of moral development do children in middle childhood usually occupy?
Children in middle childhood are typically in the preconventional or conventional stages of Kohlberg’s moral development, where moral reasoning is based on rules and the expectations of others.
Which psychologist was most influential in shaping our understanding of cognitive development?
Jean Piaget was the most influential psychologist in shaping our understanding of cognitive development.
In which of Piaget's stages does the child become capable of abstract reasoning?
Children become capable of abstract reasoning in the formal operational stage.
According to Piaget's theory, how do children learn about the world during the sensorimotor stage?
During the sensorimotor stage, children learn about the world through their senses and motor activities.
According to Piaget’s theory of cognitive development, what is a key milestone of the preoperational stage?
A key milestone of the preoperational stage is the development of the ability to use mental symbols and engage in pretend play.
During which substage of preoperational thought do children frequently ask questions to seek answers?
Children frequently ask questions to seek answers during the intuitive thought substage of the preoperational stage.
Which statement is true of Piaget's preoperational stage of cognitive development?
During the preoperational stage, children begin to use mental symbols and engage in imaginative play, but they struggle with tasks like conservation and perspective-taking.
What is one criticism of Piaget’s research on cognitive development?
One criticism is that Piaget underestimated individual differences and the influence of social and cultural factors on cognitive development.
Why has Piaget's theory of cognitive development been criticized?
Piaget's theory has been criticized for not adequately accounting for individual differences and social or cultural influences on development.
Who is the leading theorist in the area of cognitive development?
Jean Piaget is the leading theorist in the area of cognitive development.
Which example best represents Piaget’s notion of assimilation?
A child calling a new animal a 'dog' because it fits their existing schema for dogs is an example of assimilation.
What is a developmental issue children face during the formal operational stage?
During the formal operational stage, children face the challenge of developing the ability to think logically about abstract and hypothetical concepts.
How can Piaget’s stage theory be described?
Piaget’s stage theory can be described as a universal, stage-based model of cognitive development, where children progress through fixed stages in a set order.
What is a criticism of Piaget’s theory of cognitive development?
A criticism is that Piaget’s theory does not account for the gradual and continuous nature of cognitive development and overlooks the role of social influences.
In which of Piaget’s stages would a child be if they have just developed object permanence?
A child who has just developed object permanence is in the sensorimotor stage.
How did Kohlberg formulate his theory of moral development?
Kohlberg formulated his theory of moral development by building on Piaget’s ideas, proposing stages of moral reasoning that develop in a fixed order.
What did Piaget find about early childhood cognitive development?
Piaget found that young children are egocentric and struggle with tasks like conservation and perspective-taking during early childhood.
What aspect of development did Jean Piaget's theory focus on?
Jean Piaget's theory focused on cognitive development, specifically how children's thinking and reasoning abilities change over time.
As infants develop cognitively, what do their motor schemas transform into?
As infants develop cognitively, their motor schemas transform into more complex mental representations and schemas.
In Piaget's theory, what are actions or mental representations that organize knowledge called?
In Piaget's theory, actions or mental representations that organize knowledge are called schemas.
According to Piaget, what is the process of changing existing schemes based on new knowledge called?
The process of changing existing schemes based on new knowledge is called accommodation.
According to Piaget, what is the process of taking in information that is compatible with what one already knows?
The process of taking in information that is compatible with what one already knows is called assimilation.
How did Piaget believe children interact with their cognitive worlds?
Piaget believed that children actively construct their own cognitive worlds through interaction and exploration.
How did Piaget argue that infants acquire knowledge?
Piaget argued that infants acquire knowledge through their senses and motor activities, forming schemas based on their experiences.
According to Piaget, what ability do children gain during middle childhood?
During middle childhood, children gain the ability to think logically about concrete objects and events.
Which sensorimotor substage is focused on reflexes?
The first substage of the sensorimotor stage is focused on reflexes.
According to Jean Piaget, what term refers to a child applying an existing schema to a new object?