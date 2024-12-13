Alright, so now we are going to dive into that second stage, our preoperational stage, which according to Piaget took place between 2 to 7 years of age. And I want to make a quick note here because the term operational is used in 3 out of our 4 stage names, and when Piaget said operational, what he was referring to is essentially the ability to perform complex mental operations and use logic. So the idea with this stage is that children are preoperational. According to Piaget, they cannot do these things quite yet. So one really important milestone that we're going to see in this preoperational stage is children beginning to use mental symbols in order to represent images, objects, and events.

And this ability to use mental symbols leads to much more elaborate pretend play. So, you know, a paper towel tube can be a sword. A set of generic dollhouse characters can represent your family. And we begin to see the emergence of very elaborate and imaginative play during this time. Another kind of classic hallmark of the preoperational stage is a type of thinking called egocentrism.

This does not mean that little kids have big egos or anything like that. This is referring to a difficulty in thinking about and understanding other people's perspectives. So this applies to both physical perception, thinking, 'other people can see whatever I see,' as well as knowledge, thinking 'other people must know whatever I know.' So, it's almost like a barrier in thinking where kids this age have a really difficult time understanding other people's perspectives. So to give you a kind of a cute example of this, my daughter is two and a half and whenever she draws a picture she'll run up to me and say, "Mommy, mommy, look what I drew!"

And she'll hold it just like this with the blank side facing me. But she does that because she can see the picture, though she assumes I can see the picture as well. It's like classic egocentrism. It's very, very cute. So we usually see that during this age.

Now one other kind of hallmark of our preoperational stage is that children at this age have not yet developed a skill called conservation. So conservation is understanding that the physical properties of an object will remain the same even if its appearance changes. So I'm going to walk you through a really classic conservation task just to kind of show you what that means. So what you might do for a conservation task is show a child two identical cups. So these cups are the exact same size, and they would have the same amount of orange juice in them.

Okay? And then you would ask the child, does this one have more, does this one have more, or are they the same? And most kids this age can easily say, 'oh, these are the same,' which is the correct answer. What you would then do in front of the child, so they're watching the entire thing, you would bring out two new cups. You'd bring out, like, a very short kind of wide cup and a very tall narrow cup. And then you would pour those identical amounts of juice into the two new cups, again, while the child is watching you. And then you would present them with these two new cups and then you would say the exact same prompt. Does this one have more? Does this one have more? Or are they the same?

And most preoperational children are going to point to that tall skinny glass and they're going to say, "Oh, this one has more." So even though they saw identical amounts of juice getting poured into those two cups they get tricked by this illusion because the physical appearance has changed. This one now looks physically taller, "quote unquote". And so they can't understand that the physical properties have been conserved or are the same because the appearance looks so different. I know it's a little bit weird to talk about a skill that children don't have, during this stage, but quite honestly, conservation tasks are usually done on preoperational kids.

You can think of it as, like, failing a conservation task is sort of a hallmark or, like, a signifier that children are still in this preoperational way of thinking. Alright. So that is our preoperational stage, and I will see you guys in our next video. Bye bye.