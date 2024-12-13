This video, we're just going to introduce Piaget's cognitive developmental theory. So as you may recall from chapter 1, Jean Piaget was a Swiss psychologist who was very interested in children's cognitive development. And Piaget believed that children think in a fundamentally different way than adults do. So he believed that children's cognition is unique compared to adult cognition in some ways. So, we're just going to be defining cognitive development as the development of children's ability to think, reason, and understand.
And definitely be aware of what your textbook says. Different textbooks will define this slightly differently, but this is kind of the general idea of what cognitive development means. So as children are developing cognitively, they are essentially learning about how they think, how other people think, and about how the world works. Now, Jean Piaget adopted what we call a constructivist view of development, which means he believed that children actively construct their understanding of the world, that children are active participants in their learning and in their development. Now, this sounds a little bit obvious to us nowadays, but remember, at the time, behaviorism was still a really predominant viewpoint.
And behaviorism views children as being very passive, the idea being that the child just kind of sits there and the environment is acting on them all the time. So Piaget having this constructivist viewpoint, which puts children in a very active role, was quite revolutionary at the time. So Piaget went and developed a stage theory of cognitive development. We loved our stage theories back in the day. We're just going to go over kind of the fundamental tenets of this theory, and then we're going to have a separate video talking about each of these stages in more detail.
So the idea behind this stage theory is that Piaget proposed that we're going to see a fundamental change in cognition at each stage. So the idea being that a child in stage 1 thinks in a fundamentally different way than a child in stage 2, etcetera, etcetera. So we're seeing an actual change in cognition as children move through those stages. Now Piaget also claimed that this stage theory had to occur in a fixed order. So basically children have to move through these stages in this exact order, you can't skip stages, and in a typically developing child you would also never go backwards.
And Piaget also claimed that his theory was universal, a very bold claim in psychology and we will talk about that a little bit later. So just to quickly introduce our theories here, stage 1 is called the sensory motor stage. Piaget believed that this would occur from birth to about 2 years of age. Stage 2 is our preoperational stage and Piaget believed that this took place between ages about 2 through age 7. In stage 3 or the concrete operational stage, this was proposed to take place between ages 7 to 11, and then finally stage 4, the final stage, is known as the formal operational stage and this was proposed to be basically 12 and older.
So that final stage, formal operational, does include adult cognition as well. All right. So those are our 4 stages, and I will see you in our next video to start going over them in more detail. Bye bye.