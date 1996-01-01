Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory quiz #2 Flashcards
Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory quiz #2
According to Vygotsky, what is a key factor in cognitive development during early childhood?According to Vygotsky, social interaction and cultural context are key factors in cognitive development during early childhood.According to Jean Piaget, what characterizes the thinking of 7- to 11-year-olds?The thinking of 7- to 11-year-olds is characterized by logical reasoning about concrete objects and events.Children learn through intellectual operations in which stage of Piaget's theory?Children learn through intellectual operations in the concrete operational stage.According to Piaget, what is conservation?Conservation is the understanding that the physical properties of an object remain the same even if its appearance changes.How can Piaget's view of cognitive development be best described?Piaget's view of cognitive development can be best described as a stage-based, constructivist theory.Piaget is best known for his interest in the process of what type of development?Piaget is best known for his interest in the process of cognitive development.According to Piaget, what partly characterizes middle childhood?Middle childhood is partly characterized by the development of logical thinking about concrete objects and events.In Piaget's theory, how can a scheme be best described?A scheme is a mental structure or framework that organizes and interprets information.According to Piaget's theory, in which stage does object permanence begin to develop?Object permanence begins to develop in the sensorimotor stage.According to Piaget, school-age children are most likely in which period of cognitive development?School-age children are most likely in the concrete operational stage.During adolescence, most individuals achieve which stage of Piaget's cognitive development?During adolescence, most individuals achieve the formal operational stage.Which statement is most accurate with regard to Piaget’s theory?Piaget’s theory is foundational and influential, but it underestimates individual differences and the role of social influences in cognitive development.How does Piaget describe a scheme?A scheme is a mental structure that organizes patterns of behavior or thought.How did Jean Piaget claim infants acquire knowledge?Jean Piaget claimed that infants acquire knowledge through their senses and motor activities.At the preconventional level of moral development, how do individuals decide right and wrong?At the preconventional level, individuals decide right and wrong based on consequences such as rewards and punishments.According to cognitive-developmental theory, what is a scheme?A scheme is a mental structure that organizes and interprets information.What is Piaget's term for fitting new experiences into existing schemes?Piaget's term for fitting new experiences into existing schemes is assimilation.In Piaget's theory, what are internal representations of reality called?Internal representations of reality are called schemas.How is the concrete operational stage defined in AP Psychology?The concrete operational stage is defined as the period when children can think logically about concrete objects and events but struggle with abstract concepts.What does irreversibility refer to in the preoperational child's thinking?Irreversibility refers to the preoperational child's difficulty in mentally reversing a sequence of events or operations.If an infant searches for a hidden toy, what cognitive milestone have they developed according to Piaget?They have developed object permanence.What is the most basic of Piaget's developmental stages?The most basic stage is the sensorimotor stage.According to Piaget, at which stage do people develop the ability to think abstractly?People develop the ability to think abstractly in the formal operational stage.According to Jean Piaget, what type of thought characterizes middle childhood?Middle childhood is characterized by concrete operational thought, which involves logical reasoning about concrete objects and events.What are Piaget's basic blocks of thinking and memory called?Piaget's basic blocks of thinking and memory are called schemas.Which term is associated with Vygotsky's theory of cognitive development?A term associated with Vygotsky's theory is 'social interaction' or 'cultural context.'Which statement about Piaget’s preoperational stage is accurate?Children in the preoperational stage use mental symbols and engage in pretend play but struggle with conservation and perspective-taking.Which example best represents Piaget's concept of organization?Organization refers to the process of arranging and connecting schemas into more complex systems.During Piaget's intuitive thought substage, how does a child's reasoning function?During the intuitive thought substage, a child's reasoning is based on intuition and superficial appearances rather than logic.According to Piaget, until about age 6, what is difficult for children to do?Until about age 6, it is difficult for children to think logically and take the perspective of others.What did Piaget call organized patterns of behavior?Piaget called organized patterns of behavior 'schemas.'According to Piaget, what are mental structures that organize patterns and adapt over time?Mental structures that organize patterns and adapt over time are called schemas.Jean Piaget proposed a stage theory of what type of development?Jean Piaget proposed a stage theory of cognitive development.According to Piaget, what is one of the most important accomplishments in infancy?One of the most important accomplishments in infancy is the development of object permanence.According to Piaget, what is the first period of human development?The first period is the sensorimotor stage.What is the correct sequencing of Piaget's stages of cognitive development?The correct sequencing is: sensorimotor, preoperational, concrete operational, formal operational.What is Erik Erikson's third stage of development?Erik Erikson's third stage is initiative vs. guilt.According to Piaget, around age 10 or 11, how do children begin to view rules?Around age 10 or 11, children begin to view rules as more flexible and based on mutual agreement rather than as fixed and unchangeable.According to Jean Piaget, what ability do children gain during middle childhood?Children gain the ability to use logical operations on concrete objects and events during middle childhood.In which of Piaget’s stages would a child be who has just developed the ability to conserve?A child who has just developed the ability to conserve is in the concrete operational stage.