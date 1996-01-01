Prevalence and Comorbidity quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the prevalence of mental health issues such as major depression and anxiety disorders among adults in the United States?
In 2021, about 8% of U.S. adults had major depression and about 19% had an anxiety disorder. Lifetime prevalence rates are higher, with about 20% of adults expected to be diagnosed with depression and 31% with an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives.
Approximately what percentage of the general population is affected by personality disorders?
The provided materials do not specify the prevalence of personality disorders in the general population.
What is true about comorbidity in mental health disorders?
Comorbidity, the simultaneous occurrence of two or more disorders, is common and often leads to worse outcomes for individuals. For example, depression and anxiety are highly comorbid, with rates between 20-70% depending on the sample.
How have findings about the comorbidity of mental illnesses influenced the focus of epidemiologists?
Findings about comorbidity have led epidemiologists to recognize the complexity of mental health disorders and the importance of considering multiple, co-occurring conditions when studying prevalence and outcomes.
What is stereotype threat and which individuals are most likely to experience it?
The provided materials do not discuss stereotype threat or which individuals are most likely to experience it.
What is true about entrenched discriminatory beliefs in the context of mental health?
The provided materials do not address entrenched discriminatory beliefs in the context of mental health.
What percentage of people with a mental health disorder have at least one comorbid condition?
Comorbidity rates vary by disorder, but for example, depression and anxiety have comorbidity rates between 20-70%, depression and PTSD about 50%, and autism spectrum disorder with ADHD between 50-70%.
How have affirmative action programs been criticized in terms of discrimination?
The provided materials do not discuss affirmative action programs or criticisms related to discrimination.