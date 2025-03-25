In this video, we're going to be talking about prevalence and comorbidity. So prevalence is essentially the proportion of the population that has a given characteristic, or in our case, a disorder, within a specific time period. And there are two types of prevalence that we discussed. We talk about point prevalence and lifetime prevalence. So point prevalence is essentially the percentage of people who have a condition at a specific point in time.

So we could look at a certain year and say what percentage of the population was diagnosed with this disorder. To give you an example of this, looking at the 2021 survey done by the National Institute of Mental Health, what they were able to show was that, in that year, about eight percent of adults in the United States had been diagnosed with major depression, and about nineteen percent had been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. And to be clear, when I say anxiety disorder, that is a broad category. It involves multiple different diagnoses, which is why that number looks so much higher than the depression number. We're just accounting for more things there.

So that's an example of point prevalence. We're looking at in this year, what percentage of the population received that diagnosis. Now, we can also talk about lifetime prevalence. So lifetime prevalence is essentially the percentage who have a condition within their lifetime. To give you an example from that same survey done by the National Institute of Mental Health, they were able to show that on average, we would expect about twenty percent of US adults to be diagnosed with depression at some point in their lifetime and about thirty-one percent of US adults to be diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, again, at some point in their lifetime.

So these aren't too tricky to understand. They have nice intuitive names, but it is important to be aware of which one you are looking at because as you can see the numbers can look quite different. So anytime you're looking at any kind of prevalence rates just kind of be aware of if you're looking at a point prevalence rate or a lifetime prevalence rate. Alright, so that is prevalence and now we're going to move on to comorbidity. So comorbidity is pretty much what it sounds like.

We have that prefix co- there which means togetherness or jointness. So this is essentially when we have the simultaneous occurrence of two or potentially even more disorders. So this is when a person has been diagnosed with two or more disorders at the exact same time, and comorbidity is quite common. I'm going to give you some example comorbidity rates in just one moment, but it's important to be aware of because people who have comorbid diagnoses often have worse outcomes. You know, they can be experiencing double or even triple the symptoms that can make these disorders, you know, even more distressing for the person.

They can be impacting the person's functioning and the person's life, even more than a single diagnosis might. So comorbidity can lead to worse outcomes, so it's very important to be aware of. And like I said, it can be quite common. So we're going to look at some example comorbidity rates. You don't have to know these or memorize these, but just to give you kind of a sense of what I'm talking about here.

So depression and anxiety tend to be highly comorbid. Depending on the sample that we're looking at, rates can be between about twenty to seventy percent of the sample having a comorbid diagnosis so that is obviously quite high. Another common one that we see is depression and PTSD. We often see comorbidity rates of about fifty percent with those disorders. Autism spectrum disorder and ADHD are highly, highly comorbid.

Rates are usually going to be between fifty to seventy percent depending on the sample. And another very common one is substance abuse and depression. Again, depending on the sample we'll see rates between like thirty-six to forty-three percent a lot of the time. And as you can see all of these do include citations, so if you look on your worksheet you'll find all of those references if you want to check out any of this research for yourself. Alright, so that is prevalence and comorbidity and I will see you guys in the next one.

Bye bye.