Skip to main content
Psychology
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Sleep quiz #2 Flashcards
Back
Sleep quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Sleep is essential for the human body to do which of the following?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
Sleep is essential for the human body to do which of the following?
Sleep is essential for physical restoration, memory consolidation, and emotional regulation.
Track progress
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
Related flashcards
Related practice
Recommended videos
Guided course
03:25
Circadian Rhythms
Hannah
729
views
8
rank
Guided course
01:24
Sleep Example 1
Hannah
443
views
6
rank
Guided course
03:58
Basics of Sleep
Hannah
481
views
5
rank
Terms in this set (40)
Hide definitions
Sleep is essential for the human body to do which of the following?
Sleep is essential for physical restoration, memory consolidation, and emotional regulation.
What have recent studies of sleep and depression found?
Recent studies have found that sleep disturbances are commonly associated with depression.
What is most likely happening when a person is in the midst of REM sleep?
During REM sleep, the person is likely experiencing vivid dreams and muscle paralysis.
What is the relationship between sleep and pain?
Poor sleep can increase sensitivity to pain, while adequate sleep can help reduce pain perception.
What kind of drug helps promote sleep?
A hypnotic or sedative drug helps promote sleep.
What are the adaptive functions of sleep?
Adaptive functions of sleep include energy conservation and protection from predators during periods of vulnerability.
What is a long-term effect of sleep deprivation?
A long-term effect of sleep deprivation is increased risk for chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
Which aspect of functioning does sleep not affect?
Sleep affects nearly all aspects of functioning, including physical, cognitive, and emotional health.
What best describes the relationship between sleep problems and psychological adjustment?
Sleep problems are closely linked to difficulties in psychological adjustment and mental health.
What is true about insomnia?
Insomnia involves difficulty falling or staying asleep and can negatively impact daytime functioning.
Symptoms of which disorder may be improved by REM deprivation?
Symptoms of depression may be improved by REM deprivation.
Which brain structure plays a role in controlling slow-wave sleep?
The suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) plays a role in controlling slow-wave sleep.
How could sleep be best described?
Sleep could be best described as a dynamic, cyclical process involving multiple stages.
For which clients should a nurse obtain a sleep history as a protocol?
A sleep history should be obtained for all clients as part of a comprehensive health assessment.
What is the role of the suprachiasmatic nucleus in the sleep-wake cycle?
The suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) is the master clock that sets and controls the sleep-wake cycle.
Sleepwalking is most likely to be associated with which stage of sleep?
Sleepwalking is most likely to be associated with deep non-REM sleep, especially stages 3 and 4.
The average person spends about what portion of their life dreaming?
The average person spends about one-third of their life sleeping, with a significant portion of that time spent dreaming during REM sleep.
What is melatonin and what is its role in sleep?
Melatonin is a hormone released by the pineal gland that promotes drowsiness and helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle.
Which part of the brain ultimately controls the sleep-wake cycle?
The suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) in the hypothalamus ultimately controls the sleep-wake cycle.
In middle adulthood, what sleep changes typically occur?
In middle adulthood, individuals typically experience less deep non-REM sleep and more frequent awakenings.
Which terms are associated with an EEG?
Terms associated with an EEG include frequency, amplitude, beta waves, theta waves, delta waves, sleep spindles, and K-complexes.
What term describes the situation in which a sleep medication is taken with alcohol?
The term for combining a sleep medication with alcohol is 'potentiation,' which can increase sedative effects and risk.
What is the ability to respond with little penalty in time?
The ability to respond with little penalty in time refers to alertness or reaction time, which is impaired by sleep deprivation.
Sleepwalking, night terrors, and restless leg syndrome are all examples of what?
They are all examples of sleep disorders or parasomnias.
What does it mean to have a large sleep debt?
Having a large sleep debt means accumulating a significant amount of lost sleep that needs to be recovered.
What is a false statement about sleep deprivation?
A false statement is that sleep deprivation has no effect on health; in reality, it has many negative effects.
What is sleep apnea?
Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder characterized by repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep.
What steps can you take if you have difficulty falling asleep?
Steps include maintaining a regular sleep schedule, avoiding caffeine and screens before bed, and creating a comfortable sleep environment.
What is the definition of circadian rhythm in psychology?
A circadian rhythm is a roughly 24-hour cycle in physiological processes, such as the sleep-wake cycle, regulated by the SCN.
Is going without sleep actively harmful for creatures that need sleep?
Yes, going without sleep is actively harmful for every creature that needs sleep.
What has sleep deprivation been shown to do?
Sleep deprivation has been shown to impair cognitive function, mood, and physical health.
Staying up especially late on weekends is most likely to influence what?
Staying up late on weekends can disrupt the circadian rhythm and make it harder to maintain a regular sleep schedule.
Stage 1 sleep is characterized by a predominance of which type of brain wave activity?
Stage 1 sleep is characterized by a predominance of theta wave activity.
Is getting adequate sleep an important part of physical health?
Yes, getting adequate sleep is an important part of physical health.
What does it mean if someone has accumulated a large sleep debt?
It means they have missed a significant amount of sleep and need to recover it.
If a client begins snoring and is sleeping lightly, what stage of sleep are they likely in?
They are likely in stage 2 of non-REM sleep.
Do the longest dreams occur just as we are falling asleep?
No, the longest dreams occur during later REM periods, not just as we are falling asleep.
What is melatonin in the context of psychology?
Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle by promoting drowsiness.
What is a dulled, drowsy, trance-like condition while driving called?
This condition is known as 'highway hypnosis' or 'microsleep.'
Are sleep-related crashes most common in older people, especially women with grandchildren?
No, sleep-related crashes are more common in young adults and shift workers.