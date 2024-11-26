Alright. So many of our bodily processes happen on a rhythmic schedule. Things like our body temperature regulation, hormonal cycles, particularly in women, as well as sleep. And for sleep, this is called our circadian rhythm. So our circadian rhythm is the sleep-wake cycle that we see in humans, and it is approximately a 24-hour cycle.
Now, the brain region that is most important for our circadian rhythm is a structure called the suprachiasmatic nucleus, which we're going to abbreviate to SCN because that is quite a mouthful. So our SCN is a structure in the hypothalamus. Remember that region, kind of right below our thalamus that's very important for, like, survival functions, right? And the SCN is really what is going to be controlling our circadian rhythm. So our suprachiasmatic nucleus responds mainly to external cues, specifically light or more specifically a lack of light.
So, to give you kind of a sense of what this might look like, our main stimulus would be a lack of light. So, for example, the sun setting, things getting dimmer, everything getting darker. Obviously, that information is being taken in through our eyes and then from there a neural impulse is going to travel to the SCN. Okay, so we have a neural impulse going from the eyes to the SCN which again is located in the hypothalamus which we have here in blue. Now from there our SCN is going to send an impulse and trigger the pineal gland.
And the pineal gland is this little gland that we depicted in green here, kind of right behind the thalamus. And the pineal gland is going to release melatonin, which is a hormone I'm sure you've probably heard of before that basically makes us a bit drowsy and kind of helps us wind down for sleep. And then multiple brain regions will respond to that, particularly some regions in the hindbrain. And eventually, we will have our body response which is to fall asleep. Now, lucky for us, the SCN can also respond to internal cues as well as external cues.
And that's important because I know for many of us, like where I live in the wintertime, it gets dark at like 4 PM and we don't want to be falling asleep at 4 PM every single day. Right? So our SCN will also respond to internal cues, things like hormone levels, which fluctuate throughout the day, temperature, which tends to get lower throughout the day, as well as eating patterns, and any particular, you know, bedtime habits that you may have, you know, kind of taught your brain over time means that we're going to be winding down for bed. So the SCN responds mainly to external cues, particularly that kind of light signaling, but it will be responding to internal cues as well. Now one last note about circadian rhythms and something I'm sure many of you are familiar with as college students, but circadian rhythms can become dysregulated.
So things like jet lag, working night shifts, staying up late studying can kind of mess up that 24-hour cycle and kind of, you know, shift it off balance a little bit. But usually, after a couple of good night's sleep, you'll get back onto that 24-hour pattern fairly easily. Alright. So those are circadian rhythms, and I will see you guys in our next video. Bye bye.