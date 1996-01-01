Social Psychology quiz #1 Flashcards
What is a social role in the context of social psychology?A social role is a set of behaviors expected of an individual in a particular social position or status within a group or society.What is the main idea of social learning theory?Social learning theory posits that people learn behaviors, attitudes, and values through observing and imitating others in their social environment.What is generally true about the drinking habits of college students according to social psychology?Social psychology suggests that college students' drinking habits are influenced by social factors such as peer pressure and group norms.What is an example of the foot-in-the-door technique of persuasion?The foot-in-the-door technique involves getting someone to agree to a small request first, which increases the likelihood they will agree to a larger request later.What is true about bystanders in social situations?Bystanders may be less likely to help in emergencies due to the diffusion of responsibility, a phenomenon known as the bystander effect.Describe a situation in which a person has legitimate power.A person has legitimate power when their authority is recognized by others, such as a manager directing employees or a teacher instructing students.What is a social risk factor for depression?Social isolation or lack of supportive relationships can be a social risk factor for depression.What is an example of stereotype threat?Stereotype threat occurs when individuals feel at risk of confirming negative stereotypes about their group, which can impact their performance.What would a social psychologist be most likely to study?A social psychologist would study how social environments and group dynamics influence individual thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.What is an example of peer pressure using a reasoning tactic?Peer pressure using a reasoning tactic involves persuading someone to conform by providing logical arguments or explanations.What is not considered a latent function of education?A latent function of education is an unintended consequence, such as social networking; anything that is a direct, intended outcome is not a latent function.What is an example of nonverbal communication?Nonverbal communication includes gestures, facial expressions, posture, and eye contact.What is a characteristic of negative peer pressure?Negative peer pressure encourages individuals to engage in behaviors that may be harmful or go against their values.What is an example of social learning?An example of social learning is a child imitating the behavior of a parent or peer.Who developed social-cognitive theory?Albert Bandura developed social-cognitive theory.What is an example of an experiment involving social learning theory?An experiment involving social learning theory might observe how individuals imitate behaviors modeled by others in a group setting.Why is cooperativeness considered an important quality?Cooperativeness facilitates effective group dynamics and helps achieve shared goals.What is an example of social proof?Social proof occurs when people look to others' behavior to guide their own, such as choosing a restaurant because it is crowded.What is one characteristic of bullying?Bullying involves repeated aggressive behavior intended to harm or dominate another person.What is an example of role strain?Role strain occurs when the demands of a single social role are difficult to meet, such as a student struggling to balance coursework and extracurricular activities.What is a part of resocialization?Resocialization involves learning new norms and behaviors, often in a new social environment.What are social cognitive theorists most interested in?Social cognitive theorists are interested in how individuals learn and develop through interactions with their social environment.How do men and women differ when making requests?Men and women may differ in their communication styles, with women often using more collaborative or polite language when making requests.In which population is social physique anxiety more prevalent?Social physique anxiety is more prevalent among individuals who are concerned about how others perceive their bodies, such as adolescents and young adults.What is a psychological influence on the consumer behavior decision process?Attitudes, beliefs, and perceptions are psychological influences on consumer behavior.Under what conditions is informational social influence more likely?Informational social influence is more likely when individuals are uncertain and look to others for guidance.Providing encouragement and being empathetic is an example of which type of social support?Providing encouragement and empathy is an example of emotional social support.What kinds of people are most likely to become active in politics or community service?People with strong social connections and a sense of civic responsibility are most likely to become active in politics or community service.What do social psychologists study?Social psychologists study how social environments and group dynamics influence individual thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.Which psychologist is credited with formulating social cognitive theory?Albert Bandura is credited with formulating social cognitive theory.What topics are of interest to psychologists in the discipline of social psychology?Topics of interest include conformity, leadership, prejudice, group dynamics, and social influence.What scenario best describes the bystander effect?The bystander effect occurs when individuals are less likely to help in an emergency when others are present.What is Dr. Garza, a social psychologist, most likely to study?Dr. Garza is most likely to study how social factors influence individual and group behaviors.What is accurate about norms?Norms are shared expectations about appropriate behavior within a group or society.Hitler was an example of what kind of authority?Hitler was an example of charismatic and authoritarian power.What is an appropriate measure to prevent groupthink?Encouraging open discussion and critical evaluation can help prevent groupthink.What is a primary focus for symbolic interactionists?Symbolic interactionists focus on how individuals create meaning through social interactions.What is not a psychological factor influencing consumer behavior?External factors such as economic conditions are not psychological factors.What statements about stereotypes are correct?Stereotypes are oversimplified beliefs about groups that can influence attitudes and behaviors.What scenario best represents a mores violation?A mores violation involves breaking a strongly held societal norm, such as committing a crime.