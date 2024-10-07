This video, we're going to be talking about social psychology, which rose to prominence as a field in the 1940s. Social psych is a field of psychology that focuses on how individual and group behaviors are influenced by social factors. To give you some historical context, at this time in history, behaviorism was still extremely popular, particularly in the US, but people were noticing that it was failing to account for how things like the social environment could impact thoughts and behaviors. And so some psychologists began to consider that. They began to study how the social environment was impacting things like identity, beliefs, attitudes, as well as stereotypes.

Basically, the focus began to turn back toward the mind. People were realizing that this model of, like, stimulus and response was just not capturing the full extent of the human experience. So the main research question in social psychology is how does the social environment influence these thoughts and behaviors of individuals? And social psychology as a field absolutely boomed around this time and it is still to this day one of the biggest, if not the biggest, subfield of psychology. It is extremely popular.

So we're going to go over some important founders and, again, because social psych is so large there are definitely more founders than just these two guys, but these are two names that you'll probably need to know. Solomon, over here in particular, we're going to learn more about his research in our social psych section. But do keep in mind that there are a lot of founders of this field, it's very large. We're going to begin with Kurt Lewin. Kurt Lewin started off his career in Europe.

He got his PhD in Germany, trained under some Gestalt psychologists while he was there, but he was always very interested in social behaviors and he immigrated to the United States in the 1930s where he really kind of kick-started his career. He ended up founding the Research Center for Group Dynamics at MIT in 1945. This is still a hub of social psych research to this day. It's been very successful. Kurt Lewin studied topics like leadership.

He also studied attitudes. He studied how different leadership styles can change individual attitudes. He studied communication. He was particularly interested in how different types of communication can make group dynamics more successful. And he also studied racial prejudice.

He was very interested in what causes prejudice and stereotyping as well as the effects of it. And Kurt Lewin was a huge advocate for research that led to social change. He believed that research should really be aimed and oriented toward, you know, solving or at least helping with real-world problems, which is such a great attitude for any scientist to have. If you're interested in social psych I highly recommend learning more about Kurt Lewin. He had a very interesting life.

So we're going to switch gears and talk about Solomon Asch now. Solomon Asch was also born in Europe but he came to the United States when he was a teenager. He got his degree in New York. He actually was mentored by Max Wertheimer, arch gestalt psychology guys. Small world.

And so Solomon Asch did some really famous research studying how social influences can impact conformity. And that research was at least partially inspired by the events that happened in World War 2. Asch became very interested in how social influences could cause humans to behave toward each other in such atrocious ways, and so he wanted to understand what social influences could make a person conform like that. Asch also studied impression formation.

He was the person who at least on a scientific level, discovered the importance of a first impression. So pretty cool research there. Like I said, we'll be hearing a lot more about Asch's research in our social psychology section, and that is our little introduction to social psych. So, I'll see you guys in our next one. Bye-bye.