Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Social Psychology quiz #2 Flashcards

Social Psychology quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What is an example of ingroup bias?
    Ingroup bias occurs when people favor members of their own group over outsiders.
  • What is true of social comparison?
    Social comparison involves evaluating oneself in relation to others.
  • What is an example of how role affects perception?
    A teacher may perceive classroom behavior differently than a student due to their role.
  • What usually occurs when people's need to belong is met?
    When the need to belong is met, individuals experience greater well-being and social satisfaction.
  • What is true of social support?
    Social support provides emotional, informational, or practical assistance from others.
  • What behavior signals the likelihood of unethical communication?
    Deceptive or manipulative behavior signals the likelihood of unethical communication.
  • Which core influence tactics are most effective at building commitment?
    Tactics such as rational persuasion and inspirational appeals are effective at building commitment.
  • What is true of diversity in the workplace?
    Diversity in the workplace can enhance creativity and problem-solving.
  • What is true about peer pressure?
    Peer pressure can influence individuals to conform to group norms, sometimes against their own preferences.
  • Which scenario probably will not result in the bystander effect?
    The bystander effect is less likely when only one person is present or when the situation is clearly an emergency.
  • What are commonly used influence tactics?
    Common influence tactics include persuasion, authority, and social proof.
  • How did early twentieth-century advertisers use psychology to sell products?
    Advertisers used psychological principles to influence consumer attitudes and behaviors.
  • Someone interested in interpersonal relationships may be in what field of research?
    They may be in the field of social psychology.
  • What term describes the process of building a relationship based on communication and trust?
    This process is called rapport.
  • What does it mean when people interrupt you to talk?
    Interrupting to talk can indicate a lack of active listening or respect in communication.
  • What is a downside of social capital?
    A downside of social capital is that strong group ties can lead to exclusion of outsiders.
  • Which statement does not fit with the concept of peer relations?
    Statements suggesting peers have no influence do not fit with the concept of peer relations.
  • What does social learning theory explore?
    Social learning theory explores how people learn behaviors by observing and imitating others.
  • Which idea is not an integral part of social cognitive theory?
    Any idea that does not involve learning through social interaction is not integral to social cognitive theory.
  • How do men and women generally differ in their communication styles in organizational settings?
    Men may use more direct communication, while women may use more collaborative and supportive styles.
  • What are the two most important social influences on health according to studies?
    Social support and group norms are two important social influences on health.
  • What is not part of Albert Bandura’s social cognitive theory?
    Any concept not involving observational learning, self-efficacy, or reciprocal determinism is not part of Bandura’s theory.
  • What is a social role that a person may have?
    Examples include being a student, parent, employee, or friend.
  • In which group is social loafing least likely?
    Social loafing is least likely in small, cohesive groups with clear individual accountability.
  • What concept refers to the conflict among roles corresponding to two or more statuses?
    This is called role conflict.
  • Why should praise be presented privately rather than publicly?
    Private praise can prevent embarrassment and maintain group harmony.
  • What is an example of a regulator gesture?
    A regulator gesture is a nonverbal cue that controls the flow of conversation, such as nodding to indicate understanding.
  • What is the best identifier to predict if a person will vote?
    Social psychologists often use group membership or social identity as predictors of voting behavior.
  • What is an example of instrumental support?
    Instrumental support involves providing practical help, such as lending money or assisting with tasks.
  • What is a psychological barrier for listening?
    Prejudice or preconceived notions can be psychological barriers to effective listening.
  • Which is not a positive nonverbal message?
    Negative body language, such as crossed arms or lack of eye contact, is not a positive nonverbal message.
  • Which statement about physical attractiveness is false?
    Any statement suggesting physical attractiveness has no impact on social interactions is false.
  • What is a situational factor that contributes to norm conformity?
    Group pressure or the presence of authority can contribute to norm conformity.
  • Which action will likely endanger rather than protect someone's personal privacy?
    Sharing personal information publicly can endanger privacy.
  • Which scenario depicts someone using other awareness?
    Other awareness involves recognizing and considering others' feelings and perspectives in social interactions.
  • What influences group cohesiveness?
    Shared goals, mutual respect, and effective communication influence group cohesiveness.
  • If Christopher is a middle-aged accountant, what would be considered his outgroup?
    An outgroup is any group to which Christopher does not belong, such as a group of teenagers.
  • What is one of the best-demonstrated effects of the media?
    The media can shape public opinion and influence social norms.
  • What statement is most likely true about advertising media?
    Advertising media use psychological principles to influence consumer behavior.
  • How might opinion polls negatively affect voter behaviors?
    Opinion polls can create bandwagon effects or discourage voting if outcomes seem predetermined.