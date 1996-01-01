Social Psychology quiz #2 Flashcards
Social Psychology quiz #2
What is an example of ingroup bias?Ingroup bias occurs when people favor members of their own group over outsiders.What is true of social comparison?Social comparison involves evaluating oneself in relation to others.What is an example of how role affects perception?A teacher may perceive classroom behavior differently than a student due to their role.What usually occurs when people's need to belong is met?When the need to belong is met, individuals experience greater well-being and social satisfaction.What is true of social support?Social support provides emotional, informational, or practical assistance from others.What behavior signals the likelihood of unethical communication?Deceptive or manipulative behavior signals the likelihood of unethical communication.Which core influence tactics are most effective at building commitment?Tactics such as rational persuasion and inspirational appeals are effective at building commitment.What is true of diversity in the workplace?Diversity in the workplace can enhance creativity and problem-solving.What is true about peer pressure?Peer pressure can influence individuals to conform to group norms, sometimes against their own preferences.Which scenario probably will not result in the bystander effect?The bystander effect is less likely when only one person is present or when the situation is clearly an emergency.What are commonly used influence tactics?Common influence tactics include persuasion, authority, and social proof.How did early twentieth-century advertisers use psychology to sell products?Advertisers used psychological principles to influence consumer attitudes and behaviors.Someone interested in interpersonal relationships may be in what field of research?They may be in the field of social psychology.What term describes the process of building a relationship based on communication and trust?This process is called rapport.What does it mean when people interrupt you to talk?Interrupting to talk can indicate a lack of active listening or respect in communication.What is a downside of social capital?A downside of social capital is that strong group ties can lead to exclusion of outsiders.Which statement does not fit with the concept of peer relations?Statements suggesting peers have no influence do not fit with the concept of peer relations.What does social learning theory explore?Social learning theory explores how people learn behaviors by observing and imitating others.Which idea is not an integral part of social cognitive theory?Any idea that does not involve learning through social interaction is not integral to social cognitive theory.How do men and women generally differ in their communication styles in organizational settings?Men may use more direct communication, while women may use more collaborative and supportive styles.What are the two most important social influences on health according to studies?Social support and group norms are two important social influences on health.What is not part of Albert Bandura’s social cognitive theory?Any concept not involving observational learning, self-efficacy, or reciprocal determinism is not part of Bandura’s theory.What is a social role that a person may have?Examples include being a student, parent, employee, or friend.In which group is social loafing least likely?Social loafing is least likely in small, cohesive groups with clear individual accountability.What concept refers to the conflict among roles corresponding to two or more statuses?This is called role conflict.Why should praise be presented privately rather than publicly?Private praise can prevent embarrassment and maintain group harmony.What is an example of a regulator gesture?A regulator gesture is a nonverbal cue that controls the flow of conversation, such as nodding to indicate understanding.What is the best identifier to predict if a person will vote?Social psychologists often use group membership or social identity as predictors of voting behavior.What is an example of instrumental support?Instrumental support involves providing practical help, such as lending money or assisting with tasks.What is a psychological barrier for listening?Prejudice or preconceived notions can be psychological barriers to effective listening.Which is not a positive nonverbal message?Negative body language, such as crossed arms or lack of eye contact, is not a positive nonverbal message.Which statement about physical attractiveness is false?Any statement suggesting physical attractiveness has no impact on social interactions is false.What is a situational factor that contributes to norm conformity?Group pressure or the presence of authority can contribute to norm conformity.Which action will likely endanger rather than protect someone's personal privacy?Sharing personal information publicly can endanger privacy.Which scenario depicts someone using other awareness?Other awareness involves recognizing and considering others' feelings and perspectives in social interactions.What influences group cohesiveness?Shared goals, mutual respect, and effective communication influence group cohesiveness.If Christopher is a middle-aged accountant, what would be considered his outgroup?An outgroup is any group to which Christopher does not belong, such as a group of teenagers.What is one of the best-demonstrated effects of the media?The media can shape public opinion and influence social norms.What statement is most likely true about advertising media?Advertising media use psychological principles to influence consumer behavior.How might opinion polls negatively affect voter behaviors?Opinion polls can create bandwagon effects or discourage voting if outcomes seem predetermined.