Storage - The Three Box Model of Memory quiz #1 Flashcards

What type of memory is responsible for the brief storage of sensory events such as sights and sounds?
Sensory memory is responsible for the brief storage of sensory events, holding information for less than a few seconds.
What type of information does iconic memory store?
Iconic memory stores visual information for a very brief period, typically about half a second.
What are the main functions of working memory?
Working memory actively manipulates and processes information held in short-term memory, allowing for temporary storage and mental operations such as reasoning, comprehension, and problem-solving.
Which component of the three-box model is responsible for storing information in short-term memory?
Short-term memory is the component responsible for storing information temporarily, typically for 15 to 30 seconds.
How does sensory memory differ from short-term memory?
Sensory memory briefly holds incoming sensory information for less than a few seconds, while short-term memory stores attended information for about 15 to 30 seconds and allows for conscious processing.
What are the key characteristics of long-term memory?
Long-term memory stores encoded information for extended periods, potentially a lifetime, has near-infinite capacity, and includes both implicit (unconscious) and explicit (conscious) memories.
Which psychologist is most associated with the study of memory capacity in short-term memory?
George Miller is most associated with the study of short-term memory capacity, famously proposing the '7 plus or minus 2' rule.
In the context of memory, what is the process called that moves information from short-term memory to long-term memory?
The process of moving information from short-term memory to long-term memory is called encoding.
What is the term for the memory system that allows you to hold information in mind for just a few seconds?
Sensory memory is the system that allows you to hold information in mind for just a few seconds.
What is the name for the consciously activated but limited-capacity memory system?
Working memory is the consciously activated but limited-capacity memory system.
What is the term for conscious memory of factual information?
Conscious memory of factual information is called semantic memory, a type of explicit memory.
According to the three-stage model of memory, in what form do we first encode information?
We first encode information as a momentary sensory memory in the three-stage model.
How does the duration and capacity of short-term memory compare to long-term memory?
Short-term memory has a limited capacity (about 4±1 chunks) and duration (15–30 seconds), while long-term memory has near-infinite capacity and can store information for a lifetime.
If a patient can correctly answer questions about information presented moments ago, which memory system is likely intact?
If a patient can answer questions about recent information, their short-term memory is likely intact.
In the analogy of memory as a crowded city, what role does the central executive play?
The central executive in working memory acts as a manager, directing attention and coordinating the manipulation of information.
What type of information is most likely to be in your current working memory?
Information that you are actively thinking about or processing right now is most likely to be in your current working memory.
What is it called when information fails to enter long-term memory?
This is called encoding failure, which occurs when information never enters long-term memory.
What is the definition of storage in the context of psychology?
In psychology, storage refers to the process of retaining encoded information in the memory system over time.
What is the storage capacity of long-term memory?
Long-term memory has a near-infinite or limitless storage capacity.
How do most people perceive the nature of human memory?
Most people perceive human memory as a system with multiple stages, including sensory, short-term, and long-term memory, each with different capacities and durations.
What are the three main types of memory stores in the three-box model?
The three main types of memory stores are sensory memory, short-term memory, and long-term memory.
Echoic memory and iconic memory are subtypes of which memory system?
Echoic memory (auditory) and iconic memory (visual) are subtypes of sensory memory.
How is memory best defined in psychology?
Memory is best defined as the process by which information is encoded, stored, and retrieved over time.
What are the three structural components of the modal (three-box) model of memory?
The three structural components are sensory memory, short-term memory, and long-term memory.