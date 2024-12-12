All right. So now we're going to get into long-term memory, which is essentially the storage of encoded information over long periods of time. That could be hours, days, weeks, years, pretty much the entire human lifespan, even. You can have a person who's 100 years old who has memories of being 4 or 5. So it can last as long as the entire human lifespan.
And we believe that it has a near-limitless capacity. It's almost impossible to actually measure the capacity of long-term memory, but it seems to be almost infinite. We divide long-term memory into 2 categories. First, we have implicit memory, which essentially influences our thoughts and behaviors without our conscious awareness.
You are basically not consciously aware of when you get these memories or really how they are encoded, but despite the fact that they are unconscious, they can still influence our thoughts and behaviors. This is sometimes called non-declarative memory because, essentially, you can't declare it; it's unconscious. Now, in contrast, we also have explicit memory, which are memories that we can consciously retrieve. These are sometimes called declarative memories because you can declare them; they are conscious.
Now, both implicit and explicit memories have a few subtypes, and we'll talk about those in just one second. First, we're going to look at our little flowchart here really quick. Just as a reminder, to get information from short-term memory into long-term memory, we have to encode it, and then we can also have this retrieval aspect where we can basically pull information from long-term memory and bring it into our conscious awareness, where we think about it and manipulate it, and that is called retrieval. That's our third step in our information processing model. We'll talk about that a bit later in the chapter.
So here we have our 2 types of long-term memory: implicit and explicit, and like I said, each of these has a few subtypes. For implicit memory, we have conditioned responses, which are any responses that you may have learned through rewards, punishments, or classical conditioning. Under implicit memory, we also have procedural memory, which is essentially your memory or knowledge of how to do things, such as riding a bike or driving a car, which are usually procedural.
They're often very unconscious. You don't have to think about doing those things. Now, I do want to be clear because you might be thinking, "Well, I could consciously explain to somebody how to ride a bike." And that's true, there are aspects of those memories that could be explicit, that you can consciously retrieve.
But I would bet if you got on a bike you wouldn't have to consciously think about how to balance yourself or the exact angle to turn the handlebars. That would happen unconsciously, and that is what would make it a procedural memory. We also, under implicit memory, have priming. Priming is basically an enhanced ability to think about a stimulus due to earlier exposure to it.
For example, if you are scrolling through your favorite social media app and you keep getting ads for fast food, and then a few hours later in the day you think, "I really, really want fast food," you were primed to think about that by those ads, so that's how priming works. It usually happens unconsciously. Now, moving on to explicit memory, we have 2 types. The first are called episodic memories, which are events or episodes that you have personally experienced.
So if you can remember your favorite birthday party as a child or your high school graduation, those are episodic memories, things that actually happened to you. And then we also have semantic memory, which is your factual knowledge about the world. So if you know the capital of France or the largest river in North America, all of that is your semantic memory. All right. So that is long-term memory, and those are all the different types of long-term memory, and I will see you guys in our next one to talk about how we actually organize all of this information.
Bye bye.