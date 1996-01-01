The Humanist Perspective quiz #1 Flashcards

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
Which technique is most likely to be used by a person-centered therapist according to the humanist perspective?
A person-centered therapist is most likely to use techniques that emphasize unconditional positive regard, empathy, and active listening to support the client's personal growth and self-concept.
Which type of therapist best illustrates the humanistic orientation to therapy?
A therapist who focuses on the inherent goodness of people, free will, and personal growth, such as a person-centered or client-centered therapist, best illustrates the humanistic orientation.
Client-centered therapy is a humanistic therapy that emphasizes which key principle?
Client-centered therapy emphasizes unconditional positive regard, empathy, and the importance of congruence between the real and ideal self for psychological well-being.
What is the main assumption of Carl Rogers's form of psychotherapy?
The main assumption of Carl Rogers's psychotherapy is that individuals have an inherent capacity for personal growth and psychological well-being, which is fostered by congruence between the real and ideal self.
Which statement accurately reflects the views of humanistic psychologists?
Humanistic psychologists emphasize the inherent goodness of people, free will, and the human capacity for personal growth and self-actualization.
Why did humanists object to psychoanalytic theories of personality?
Humanists objected to psychoanalytic theories because they focused on pathology and unconscious conflicts, neglecting the positive aspects of human experience such as free will and personal growth.
What is an example of an individual who demonstrates an internal locus of control according to humanistic theory?
An individual who believes they can influence their own life outcomes through their choices and actions demonstrates an internal locus of control.
How did Abraham Maslow view personality development?
Abraham Maslow viewed personality development as a lifelong process of striving for self-actualization, where individuals seek personal meaning and satisfaction.
Which concept is not associated with the humanistic theories of Carl Rogers?
Concepts such as unconscious conflicts and deterministic views of behavior are not associated with Carl Rogers's humanistic theories.
What is a common criticism of the humanistic perspectives on personality?
A common criticism is that humanistic perspectives may lack scientific rigor and rely heavily on subjective concepts such as self-actualization and personal meaning.
Which perspective emphasizes the human capacity for personal growth?
The humanistic perspective emphasizes the human capacity for personal growth.
A person's capacity for growth and positive qualities are the basis of which psychological perspective?
A person's capacity for growth and positive qualities are the basis of the humanistic perspective.
Who emphasized the importance of unconditional positive regard in healthy personality development?
Carl Rogers emphasized the importance of unconditional positive regard in healthy personality development.
According to Carl Rogers, what is a central feature of personality?
According to Carl Rogers, congruence between the real self and the ideal self is a central feature of personality.
What is true of Carl Rogers's approach to personality?
Carl Rogers's approach to personality focuses on self-concept and the importance of congruence between the real and ideal self for psychological well-being.
What is the definition of humanism in psychology?
Humanism in psychology is a perspective that emphasizes the inherent goodness of people, free will, and the potential for personal growth and self-actualization.
Who developed person-centered therapy and what type of theorist was he?
Carl Rogers, a humanistic theorist, developed person-centered therapy.
What do Abraham Maslow's and Carl Rogers's theories have in common?
Both Maslow's and Rogers's theories emphasize personal growth, self-actualization, and the importance of personal meaning and satisfaction in personality development.
According to the humanistic perspective, what motivates individuals?
According to the humanistic perspective, individuals are motivated by the desire for personal growth, self-actualization, and creating a meaningful and satisfying life.
According to the humanistic perspective, what does personality reflect?
Personality reflects an individual's self-concept, personal meaning, and the ongoing process of striving for self-actualization.
According to a humanistic therapist, what is the cause of psychological problems?
A humanistic therapist would say psychological problems occur as a result of incongruence between the real self and the ideal self, and a lack of personal meaning or satisfaction.
As a humanistic psychologist, what is Roberto most likely to focus on?
Roberto is most likely to focus on a person's capacity for personal growth, self-actualization, and the importance of personal meaning and satisfaction.