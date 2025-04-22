The emergence of the humanist perspective in psychology marks a significant shift from earlier theories that predominantly focused on pathology and behavior. In the early 1900s, the psychodynamic perspective emphasized unconscious conflicts and negative aspects of human experience, often highlighting psychological disorders. This was followed by the behaviorist perspective in the 1930s, which dominated the field for several decades. Behaviorism posited that behavior is shaped by reinforcement and punishment, treating humans similarly to animals in experimental settings.
By the 1950s, psychologists began to question whether these perspectives fully captured the complexity of human experience. This inquiry led to the development of the humanist perspective, which emphasizes the inherent goodness of individuals, the importance of free will, and the potential for personal growth and self-actualization. Key figures in this movement include Abraham Maslow, known for his hierarchy of needs, and Carl Rogers, who introduced client-centered therapy. Together, they contributed to a more holistic understanding of human behavior, focusing on positive aspects and the capacity for change.