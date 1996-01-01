The Psychodynamic Perspective on Personality quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the main idea of the behavioral perspective on personality?The behavioral perspective on personality emphasizes that personality is shaped by learned behaviors and environmental influences, rather than unconscious motives.Which scenario best illustrates the psychoanalytic theory of personality?A scenario where a person's behavior is influenced by unconscious conflicts and childhood experiences best illustrates the psychoanalytic theory of personality.Who developed psychoanalysis?Sigmund Freud developed psychoanalysis.According to Freud, what is the primary influence on personality development?According to Freud, unconscious conflicts and childhood experiences are the primary influences on personality development.According to Sigmund Freud, what shapes adult personality?According to Sigmund Freud, adult personality is shaped by the resolution of unconscious conflicts during childhood.Who developed the first comprehensive theory of personality?Sigmund Freud developed the first comprehensive theory of personality.Which theorist is credited with proposing the psychosexual stages of development?Sigmund Freud is credited with proposing the psychosexual stages of development.Which statements are true of psychoanalysis?Psychoanalysis emphasizes the role of unconscious conflicts, childhood experiences, and defense mechanisms in shaping personality.Which approach to therapy emphasizes the unconscious mind and early childhood experiences?The psychoanalytic approach to therapy emphasizes the unconscious mind and early childhood experiences.Which of the following is true of defense mechanisms?Defense mechanisms are unconscious cognitive strategies used by the ego to reduce anxiety from conflicts between the id and superego.What was one of Alfred Adler's main contributions to personality theory?Alfred Adler contributed the idea that social factors and feelings of inferiority play a significant role in personality development.How is the Oedipus complex typically resolved by young boys according to Freud?According to Freud, young boys resolve the Oedipus complex by identifying with their same-sex parent.Which scenario indicates the psychoanalytic phenomenon of transference?A scenario where a patient projects feelings about a significant person from their past onto their therapist indicates transference.What are an individual's unconscious drives and reservoir of sexual energy called in Freud's theory?In Freud's theory, an individual's unconscious drives and reservoir of sexual energy are called the id.Who is considered the founder of psychoanalysis?Sigmund Freud is considered the founder of psychoanalysis.Which art movement was directly influenced by Sigmund Freud’s theories of the unconscious?The Surrealist art movement was directly influenced by Freud’s theories of the unconscious.In psychoanalytic theory, what is the role of the ego?In psychoanalytic theory, the ego mediates between the id's desires and the superego's moral standards, balancing unconscious drives with societal expectations.Which type of theory emphasizes unconscious thoughts and past experiences?Psychodynamic theory emphasizes unconscious thoughts and past experiences.Who developed psychoanalytic theory?Sigmund Freud developed psychoanalytic theory.Which factors clearly influenced Sigmund Freud’s theory of development?Freud's theory of development was influenced by the importance of unconscious motives and early childhood experiences.What is the primary value of personality and communication assessments?The primary value of personality and communication assessments is to help understand individual differences in behavior, thought, and interaction.What topics would be studied by a personality psychologist?A personality psychologist would study individual differences in traits, unconscious motives, and the influence of childhood experiences on behavior.What is the focus of personality trait theories?Personality trait theories focus on identifying and measuring consistent patterns of behavior, thought, and emotion in individuals.Which statements are true of personality?Personality consists of enduring patterns of thinking, feeling, and behaving that distinguish individuals from one another.According to Freud's psychoanalytic theory, what happens if childhood conflicts are not resolved?According to Freud, unresolved childhood conflicts can lead to fixation and the development of abnormal personality traits or pathologies in adulthood.What do the id and the superego have in common?Both the id and the superego operate at least partly on an unconscious level and influence behavior.Who 'put Freud on canvas' by visually representing his theories?The Surrealist artists are said to have 'put Freud on canvas' by visually representing his theories of the unconscious.To what does psychoanalysis refer?Psychoanalysis refers to both Freud's theory of personality and his therapeutic method for uncovering unconscious conflicts.What is true of Karen Horney's sociocultural approach to personality?Karen Horney's sociocultural approach emphasized the influence of social and cultural factors on personality development.What is true of the ego according to Freud?According to Freud, the ego mediates between the id and the superego and operates on both conscious and unconscious levels.What is the primary function of defense mechanisms?Defense mechanisms primarily function to reduce anxiety by unconsciously distorting reality to manage conflicts between the id and superego.What is true of personality traits?Personality traits are consistent patterns of thought, feeling, and behavior that distinguish individuals.How do psychologists use if-then contingencies to describe someone's personality?Psychologists use if-then contingencies to describe how a person typically responds to specific situations, highlighting patterns in behavior.What did Raymond Cattell call the underlying traits that direct surface traits?Raymond Cattell called the underlying traits that direct surface traits 'source traits.'What personality type is characterized by holding in negative emotions and being unexpressive?A personality type characterized by holding in negative emotions and being unexpressive is often described as having an 'anal retentive' personality in Freudian terms.What is a key difference between the declarative self and the procedural self?The declarative self involves conscious knowledge about oneself, while the procedural self involves unconscious habits and skills.Which statement best defines personality?Personality is an individual's characteristic pattern of thinking, feeling, and acting.Which original theorist brought the unconscious to the forefront of study?Sigmund Freud brought the unconscious to the forefront of psychological study.Why is the psychodynamic model difficult to research?The psychodynamic model is difficult to research because many of its concepts, such as the id and unconscious conflicts, are not empirically testable.Who believed that our personality traits are influenced by our genetic inheritance?Some trait theorists, such as those in the biological perspective, believe that personality traits are influenced by genetic inheritance.