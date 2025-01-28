In this video, we're just going to be introducing the psychodynamic perspective on personality. So the psychodynamic perspective is a very broad psychological perspective that focuses on unconscious energy dynamics or movement within an individual. So that's where the name comes from. We're thinking about the dynamics or the movement of unconscious energy through a person. So some famous psychodynamic psychologists that you may have heard of before include Sigmund Freud, who kind of started the entire party, as well as several of his followers.
We have Alfred Adler, Erik Erikson, Carl Jung, and Anna Freud, Freud's daughter. For the purpose of this course, we're just going to be focusing on Freud and his contribution to creating this entire theory. So Freud developed psychoanalytic theory, which is a specific theory that falls under the umbrella of psychodynamic. So this is a theory of personality that really emphasizes unconscious conflicts and motivations within people. So there's a really strong emphasis and interest in the unconscious.
The idea that we have thoughts and feelings that we aren't ever aware of, but they still influence our thoughts and our behaviors. So we're going to spend the next couple of videos going over psychoanalytic theory in more detail, but I'm going to just talk about a few basic assumptions of it here. So the first basic assumption of psychoanalytic theory is that humans have a need to balance unconscious desires with societal expectations or societal norms. So a really common theme you're going to see as we discuss this theory in more detail is the idea that humans have essentially these kind of unconscious primitive needs and wants, and they have to balance that with what society is expecting of them in order to behave in what would be considered a typical healthy way. Now going off of that, Freud believed that if you fail to balance those two things, if there are imbalances, then that is going to lead to pathologies.
So "abnormal" personality traits or what Freud would have called back in his day hysteria. Obviously, we don't use the term hysteria anymore but quite often what Freud was describing is what we would now call depression or anxiety. So overall, the idea here is that you need to find a way to balance these unconscious desires with societal norms. And if you fail to do that, we're probably going to see some consequences for mental health or behavior. One final tenet of this theory is the idea that adult personality is formed by experiences in childhood.
Freud placed a lot of importance on childhood, and this idea sounds very obvious to us nowadays. Like, obviously, childhood has consequences for our adult personality and mental health later on in life. But back in Freud's day, this was actually quite a revolutionary idea. So we can thank Freud for getting the ball rolling on understanding the importance of childhood in personality and mental health. Alright.
So that is our introduction to the psychodynamic perspective, and I will see you guys in the next one. Bye bye.