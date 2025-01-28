This video, we're going to get into the structure of personality according to Freud. So Freud's theory of personality really kind of centers on the tension and, more importantly, the balance of 3 components. So according to Freud, there are basically 3 components or 3 pieces of personality and those pieces are the id, the superego, and the ego. So we're going to go through what each of these is meant to do. So according to Freud, the id essentially represents your most primitive desires.

So the desire for food, for sex, for pleasure, like really, really basic stuff. So the function of the id essentially is to help you pursue pleasure, avoid pain, and seek immediate gratification at all times. Now according to Freud, this is the only component of personality that is present at birth. So we are born with our id fully intact, ready and raring to go. And this was kind of Freud's explanation for why infants behave in this way.

They're always, you know, seeking pleasure, and they always want immediate gratification. So that was Freud's explanation for that. Their id is basically fully intact and in charge. Now based on Freud's theory, the id is meant to be fully unconscious, so we are never actually aware of the thoughts of our id, but they are going to be influencing our conscious thoughts and behaviors. Now quite often you will see these 3 components depicted as an iceberg.

Obviously, icebergs are partially above water and partially below water, so the above water part is meant to represent the conscious and then underwater is the unconscious. So if we're looking at our iceberg here this piece of it would represent the id because it is fully underwater. It is fully unconscious. So we'll label that as our id. Next up, we have our superego, which is conceptually the complete opposite of the id.

So the superego essentially represents the concepts and norms that you learn from society. So, you know, laws, rules, norms, expectations, etc. And so the function of the superego is basically going to be to act as your moral compass, and it's going to be doling out moral emotions like guilt and shame anytime you don't live up to societal expectations or fit into societal norms correctly. Now Freud believed that this was going to be developing around five years old. So it has to come a little bit later because the superego essentially develops based on our experience in society.

So we need some time to kind of live in society, integrate into it, and become aware of the laws and rules and norms. So it develops a little bit later. And based on his theory, the superego is conscious and unconscious. So it is here on our iceberg both above and below water. Now as you can see, the id and superego are kind of representing 2 extremes, and neither of them is super healthy on its own.

So if your id is in charge of everything, you're going to be a really unpleasant person. Right? You're going to be hedonistic, constantly seeking pleasure. You're going to be brutish and rude and just kind of not going to fit into society very well. Right?

But on the other hand, if your superego is in charge and driving your behavior, you're probably going to be really, like, uptight and rigid, overly moralistic, possibly constantly feeling guilt and shame, and that's not healthy either. Right? So what we need to do is balance them. Everything is all about balance, and the balance comes from the ego, according to Freud. So the ego is basically meant to represent rationality and reason.

Freud sometimes called the ego like our good sense. So the function of the ego is going to be essentially to mediate the id's demands and the superego's expectations. So basically, we have the id saying, we need to do this, and the superego is like, no, no, no, no, no. We need to do it this way, and the ego listens to both sides and says, alright, here's what we want, here are the barriers, Here's how we're gonna behave in order to, you know, function in society and still kind of get what we're hoping to achieve. So that is the purpose of the ego.

So the ego, theoretically, should be in charge for a healthy person. It should be balancing out the id and superego at all times. You don't want either of them to be in charge. Now according to Freud, the ego is going to begin developing around ages 1 to 3, so kind of in like the toddler years. So basically, and this does kind of make sense developmentally.

This is the age that we begin to see children, you know, learning those kind of delay of gratification skills, learning that we can't constantly seek pleasure. We have to delay a little bit sometimes. So according to Freud, that was the ego kind of beginning to take over and kind of tamp the id down a little bit. And based on his theory, it is both conscious and unconscious. So on our iceberg, it is over here both above and below water, much like our superego.

So we'll label that as our ego. One last thing I have for you is a little memory tool. Sometimes students get a little bit confused because they see the term superego and they think, well, it's super, so it's supposed to be the strongest one. Right? And that logic totally makes sense, but the superego is not meant to be in charge.

The ego is meant to be the strongest one. So if you do have that problem, I would encourage you to basically think about the superego as almost being too strong. Like, imagine a superhero who can't control their superpower. Their power is, like, too strong, and they can't control it, and they need help reining it in. So the ego is going to be the thing that kind of helps keep the superego in check, helps it rein in its powers a little bit.

You can also think of it kind of developmentally. The superego never exists without the ego based on Freud's theory. You have to kind of have the ego in place and then the superego develops a little bit later and the ego is already there to help kind of balance it out and keep it in check. Alright. So that is the structure of personality, again, according to Sigmund Freud, and I will see you guys in our next one.

