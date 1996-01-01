The Psychodynamic Perspective on Personality quiz #3 Flashcards
The Psychodynamic Perspective on Personality quiz #3
What is true of Horney's theory on personality?Horney's theory emphasized the importance of social and cultural factors in personality development.According to Freud's provinces of the human mind, what are the three components of personality?According to Freud, the three components of personality are the id, ego, and superego.What aspect of Anse's narration from 'As I Lay Dying' most clearly makes him an unreliable narrator?Anse's self-serving and distorted perspective makes him an unreliable narrator.Which trait is characteristic of people with a high degree of Machiavellianism?People with high Machiavellianism are manipulative and focused on self-interest.The idea that we inherit our personality is consistent with which model?The idea that we inherit our personality is consistent with the biological model.Which concepts are among Freud’s lasting contributions to psychology?Freud's lasting contributions include the concepts of the unconscious, defense mechanisms, and the importance of childhood experiences.Why did Freud believe that psychotherapy was beneficial?Freud believed psychotherapy was beneficial because it brought unconscious conflicts to conscious awareness, allowing for resolution.A major criticism of Freud’s early theories involves what issue?A major criticism is that Freud's theories are difficult to empirically test and are based on non-representative samples.In psychoanalytic theory, what is the job of the superego?The superego acts as the moral compass, enforcing societal rules and inducing feelings of guilt or shame.What does the psychoanalytic perspective focus on?The psychoanalytic perspective focuses on unconscious conflicts, motivations, and childhood experiences.According to Cattell, what is at the core of personality?According to Cattell, source traits are at the core of personality.Which part of personality is responsible for drives like sex and aggression according to Freud?The id is responsible for drives like sex and aggression.The ego operates based on which principle?The ego operates based on the reality principle.What is Sigmund Freud's view that emphasizes the influence of unconscious desires and conflicts on behavior called?This view is called the psychoanalytic perspective.Which perspective emphasizes the importance of unconscious motives and conflicts as determinants of human behavior?The psychodynamic perspective emphasizes the importance of unconscious motives and conflicts.According to psychodynamic theory, which part of personality deals with reality?The ego deals with reality according to psychodynamic theory.Ego is to id as ________ is to ________.Ego is to id as reality is to instinct.What is the study of the unconscious called?The study of the unconscious is called psychoanalysis.Wilhelm Wundt’s usage of introspection to measure the workings of the mind is known as what?Wundt's usage of introspection is known as structuralism.Projective tests are most closely associated with which psychological Carl Jung emphasized the importance of what in personality functioning?Carl Jung emphasized the importance of the collective unconscious in personality functioning.According to Freud, what often results from unresolved unconscious conflicts?Unresolved unconscious conflicts often produce anxiety or abnormal personality traits.Freud argued that much of our behavior is motivated by what?Freud argued that much of our behavior is motivated by unconscious desires and conflicts.Which is the final personality structure to develop in childhood according to Freud?The superego is the final personality structure to develop in childhood.Which perspective views personality as primarily unconscious?The psychodynamic perspective views personality as primarily unconscious.According to Alfred Adler, what is the dynamic force motivating all human activity?According to Adler, feelings of inferiority are the dynamic force motivating all human activity.According to Skinner, personality traits are the result of what?According to Skinner, personality traits are the result of learned behaviors shaped by environmental reinforcement.What is a key component of Freud's theory of psychoanalysis?A key component is the influence of unconscious conflicts on behavior.If a patient unconsciously redirects feelings from one person to another, which defense mechanism is being used?This is an example of displacement. In the Freudian model, what is true regarding the id?The id is entirely unconscious and operates on the pleasure principle, seeking immediate gratification.Freud emphasized that unresolved childhood conflicts often lead to what?Unresolved childhood conflicts often lead to fixation and psychological problems in adulthood.Which psychoanalytic concept is associated with boys' fear of castration?Boys' fear of castration is associated with the Oedipus complex.Personality inventories are to which perspective as projective tests are to which perspective?Personality inventories are to the trait perspective as projective tests are to the psychodynamic perspective.Who would be most likely to emphasize the role of the unconscious in affecting behavior?A psychodynamic or psychoanalytic psychologist would emphasize the role of the unconscious.How did Freud define the superego?Freud defined the superego as the part of personality that represents internalized societal rules and moral standards.Which individual illustrates the trait of extraversion?An individual who is outgoing, sociable, and energetic illustrates extraversion.According to Freud, when does a fixation occur?A fixation occurs when a person fails to resolve a conflict at a particular psychosexual stage. model, what is true regarding the id?The id is entirely unconscious and operates on the pleasure principle, seeking immediate gratification.Freud emphasized that unresolved childhood conflicts often lead to what?Unresolved childhood conflicts often lead to fixation and psychological problems in adulthood.Which psychoanalytic concept is associated with boys' fear of castration?Boys' fear of castration is associated with the Oedipus complex.Personality inventories are to which perspective as projective tests are to which perspective?Personality inventories are to the trait perspective as projective tests are to the psychodynamic perspective.Who would be most likely to emphasize the role of the unconscious in affecting behavior?A psychodynamic or psychoanalytic psychologist would emphasize the role of the unconscious.How did Freud define the superego?Freud defined the superego as the part of personality that represents internalized societal rules and moral standards.Which individual illustrates the trait of extraversion?An individual who is outgoing, sociable, and energetic illustrates extraversion.According to Freud, when does a fixation occur?A fixation occurs when a person fails to resolve a conflict at a particular psychosexual stage.