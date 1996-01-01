Skip to main content
The Psychodynamic Perspective on Personality quiz #3 Flashcards

The Psychodynamic Perspective on Personality quiz #3
  • What is true of Horney's theory on personality?
    Horney's theory emphasized the importance of social and cultural factors in personality development.
  • According to Freud's provinces of the human mind, what are the three components of personality?
    According to Freud, the three components of personality are the id, ego, and superego.
  • What aspect of Anse's narration from 'As I Lay Dying' most clearly makes him an unreliable narrator?
    Anse's self-serving and distorted perspective makes him an unreliable narrator.
  • Which trait is characteristic of people with a high degree of Machiavellianism?
    People with high Machiavellianism are manipulative and focused on self-interest.
  • The idea that we inherit our personality is consistent with which model?
    The idea that we inherit our personality is consistent with the biological model.
  • Which concepts are among Freud’s lasting contributions to psychology?
    Freud's lasting contributions include the concepts of the unconscious, defense mechanisms, and the importance of childhood experiences.
  • Why did Freud believe that psychotherapy was beneficial?
    Freud believed psychotherapy was beneficial because it brought unconscious conflicts to conscious awareness, allowing for resolution.
  • A major criticism of Freud’s early theories involves what issue?
    A major criticism is that Freud's theories are difficult to empirically test and are based on non-representative samples.
  • In psychoanalytic theory, what is the job of the superego?
    The superego acts as the moral compass, enforcing societal rules and inducing feelings of guilt or shame.
  • What does the psychoanalytic perspective focus on?
    The psychoanalytic perspective focuses on unconscious conflicts, motivations, and childhood experiences.
  • According to Cattell, what is at the core of personality?
    According to Cattell, source traits are at the core of personality.
  • Which part of personality is responsible for drives like sex and aggression according to Freud?
    The id is responsible for drives like sex and aggression.
  • The ego operates based on which principle?
    The ego operates based on the reality principle.
  • What is Sigmund Freud's view that emphasizes the influence of unconscious desires and conflicts on behavior called?
    This view is called the psychoanalytic perspective.
  • Which perspective emphasizes the importance of unconscious motives and conflicts as determinants of human behavior?
    The psychodynamic perspective emphasizes the importance of unconscious motives and conflicts.
  • According to psychodynamic theory, which part of personality deals with reality?
    The ego deals with reality according to psychodynamic theory.
  • Ego is to id as ________ is to ________.
    Ego is to id as reality is to instinct.
  • What is the study of the unconscious called?
    The study of the unconscious is called psychoanalysis.
  • Wilhelm Wundt’s usage of introspection to measure the workings of the mind is known as what?
    Wundt's usage of introspection is known as structuralism.
  • Projective tests are most closely associated with which psychological perspective?
    Projective tests are most closely associated with the psychodynamic perspective.
  • Freud believed preschool children developed what toward the opposite-sex parent?
    Freud believed preschool children developed desire for the opposite-sex parent, known as the Oedipus or Electra complex.
  • Id is to ego as ________ is to ________.
    Id is to ego as instinct is to reason.
  • Carl Jung emphasized the importance of what in personality functioning?
    Carl Jung emphasized the importance of the collective unconscious in personality functioning.
  • According to Freud, what often results from unresolved unconscious conflicts?
    Unresolved unconscious conflicts often produce anxiety or abnormal personality traits.
  • Freud argued that much of our behavior is motivated by what?
    Freud argued that much of our behavior is motivated by unconscious desires and conflicts.
  • Which is the final personality structure to develop in childhood according to Freud?
    The superego is the final personality structure to develop in childhood.
  • Which perspective views personality as primarily unconscious?
    The psychodynamic perspective views personality as primarily unconscious.
  • According to Alfred Adler, what is the dynamic force motivating all human activity?
    According to Adler, feelings of inferiority are the dynamic force motivating all human activity.
  • According to Skinner, personality traits are the result of what?
    According to Skinner, personality traits are the result of learned behaviors shaped by environmental reinforcement.
  • What is a key component of Freud's theory of psychoanalysis?
    A key component is the influence of unconscious conflicts on behavior.
  • If a patient unconsciously redirects feelings from one person to another, which defense mechanism is being used?
    This is an example of displacement.
  • In the Freudian model, what is true regarding the id?
    The id is entirely unconscious and operates on the pleasure principle, seeking immediate gratification.
  • Freud emphasized that unresolved childhood conflicts often lead to what?
    Unresolved childhood conflicts often lead to fixation and psychological problems in adulthood.
  • Which psychoanalytic concept is associated with boys' fear of castration?
    Boys' fear of castration is associated with the Oedipus complex.
  • Personality inventories are to which perspective as projective tests are to which perspective?
    Personality inventories are to the trait perspective as projective tests are to the psychodynamic perspective.
  • Who would be most likely to emphasize the role of the unconscious in affecting behavior?
    A psychodynamic or psychoanalytic psychologist would emphasize the role of the unconscious.
  • How did Freud define the superego?
    Freud defined the superego as the part of personality that represents internalized societal rules and moral standards.
  • Which individual illustrates the trait of extraversion?
    An individual who is outgoing, sociable, and energetic illustrates extraversion.
  • According to Freud, when does a fixation occur?
    A fixation occurs when a person fails to resolve a conflict at a particular psychosexual stage.