Theories of Emotion quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the main idea of the James-Lange theory of emotion?
The James-Lange theory states that emotions arise from specific patterns of physiological arousal, with arousal occurring before the emotional experience.
What does the Cannon-Bard theory of emotion propose?
The Cannon-Bard theory proposes that physiological arousal and emotional experience occur simultaneously but independently in response to a stimulus.
According to the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory, how are emotions generated?
The Schachter-Singer two-factor theory states that emotions result from a combination of general physiological arousal and cognitive appraisal of the situation.
What is the main idea behind Lazarus's cognitive mediational theory of emotion?
Lazarus's cognitive mediational theory emphasizes that emotions are determined by our appraisal of a stimulus, with cognition occurring before both emotion and physiological arousal.
How does the James-Lange theory explain the sequence of events in emotional experience?
The James-Lange theory explains that a stimulus leads to specific physiological arousal, which is then interpreted as a particular emotion.
What is a key criticism of the James-Lange theory of emotion?
A key criticism is that not every emotion has a unique physiological pattern, and cognition is not considered in the theory.
How does the Cannon-Bard theory differ from the James-Lange theory?
The Cannon-Bard theory suggests that physiological arousal and emotion occur simultaneously and independently, whereas the James-Lange theory posits that arousal precedes emotion.
What role does cognitive appraisal play in the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory?
Cognitive appraisal in the Schachter-Singer theory helps label the general physiological arousal as a specific emotion based on the context.
Which theory of emotion places cognition before both emotion and physiological arousal?
Lazarus's cognitive mediational theory places cognition (appraisal) before both emotion and physiological arousal.
What is a limitation of the Cannon-Bard theory of emotion?
The Cannon-Bard theory underplays the role of cognition in emotional experience.
How does the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory account for similar physiological responses in different emotions?
It explains that the same physiological arousal can be interpreted as different emotions depending on cognitive appraisal of the situation.
What is a criticism of the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory?
A criticism is that not all emotions share the same physiological arousal, and the theory does not fully explain all emotional experiences.
According to Lazarus's cognitive mediational theory, what determines emotional experience?
Emotional experience is determined by the individual's appraisal of the stimulus.
What is a limitation of Lazarus's cognitive mediational theory?
It downplays the role of physiological arousal in shaping emotions.
How do the four major theories of emotion differ in the sequence of physiological arousal, cognition, and emotion?
James-Lange: arousal before emotion; Cannon-Bard: arousal and emotion occur simultaneously; Schachter-Singer: arousal and cognition together create emotion; Lazarus: cognition (appraisal) comes first, leading to both arousal and emotion.
Which theory of emotion suggests that physiological arousal is not always necessary for emotional experience?
The Cannon-Bard theory suggests that physiological arousal is not always necessary for emotional experience.
What is the main strength of the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory?
It accounts for the role of both physiological arousal and cognitive appraisal in creating emotional experiences.
Which theory of emotion is best supported by evidence that people with spinal cord injuries can still experience emotions?
The Cannon-Bard theory is supported by this evidence, as it posits that emotion and physiological arousal are independent.
How does the James-Lange theory view the relationship between physiological arousal and emotion?
It views physiological arousal as the cause of emotion, with each emotion having a specific physiological pattern.
What is the main critique of the James-Lange theory regarding the uniqueness of physiological patterns?
Modern research shows that not every emotion has a unique physiological pattern, contradicting the theory's assumption.
Which theory of emotion emphasizes the importance of immediate and unconscious appraisal?
Lazarus's cognitive mediational theory emphasizes immediate and unconscious appraisal.
What is the order of events in the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory of emotion?