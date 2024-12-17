This video, we're going to be going over the Schachter Singer 2-factor theory of emotion. So the idea behind this theory is that stimuli are going to trigger a general state of physiological arousal. So unlike our James Lange theory, which stated that stimuli are going to trigger very specific and unique physiology for each emotion, this theory states that stimuli trigger just kind of a general state of arousal in our bodies. And then based on this arousal and the stimuli, we are going to label the emotion that we are feeling. So we're going to have this cognition component of appraising the situation.

So our two factors here essentially are this physiological arousal and this cognitive appraisal. So, to walk through our example here, we would have our stimulus, our bear, and then that is going to cause this general state of physiological arousal. And then based on that physiology and the stimulus that I can see, I'm going to appraise that situation as like, oh, I'm scared right now. And then those two factors, that physiology and that appraisal, would lead to our emotional experience of fear. So that's the idea behind this theory.

There is some research supporting this theory, and we do know that the same physiology can be associated with different emotions. So just to give you a fun example, imagine you had an increased heart rate and butterflies in your tummy, and you have a really important exam happening in 5 minutes. You're probably going to appraise that feeling as nervousness. Right? Like, oh, I'm nervous about this exam right now.

But now imagine you had increased heart rate and butterflies in your tummy and you were about to go on your favorite roller coaster. You would probably appraise that feeling as excitement. Right? And so we actually know for a fact now that the physiology of nervousness and excitement look almost identical. It's just going to be your appraisal of the situation that triggered that physiology that's going to kind of lead to those two very different emotional experiences.

So, this does sometimes happen. However, we do have a critique of this theory, which is that while this can sometimes happen as we've talked about, different emotions do have different effects on physiology. It doesn't happen all of the time. You know, the physiological arousal that you experience with excitement feels nothing like the physiological changes that might come with sadness. Right?

They don't feel anything alike in your body. So this can sometimes happen. We do have some evidence supporting it, but it's just not giving us the full picture. It just doesn't always seem to explain how all emotions work. Alright, so that is our Schachter Singer 2-factor theory, and I will see you guys in the next one.

