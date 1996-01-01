Skip to main content
Theories of Emotion quiz #4 Flashcards

  • How does the Cannon-Bard theory explain the experience of emotion in people with impaired physiological feedback?
    It explains that emotion can occur independently of physiological feedback, as both are triggered simultaneously by a stimulus.
  • Which theory of emotion is most consistent with the idea that cognitive appraisal can occur unconsciously?
    Lazarus's cognitive mediational theory is most consistent with this idea.
  • What is the main sequence of events in the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory?
    Stimulus → general physiological arousal → cognitive appraisal → emotional experience.
  • How does the James-Lange theory explain the experience of sadness after a loss?
    It explains that the loss causes specific physiological arousal, which is then interpreted as sadness.
  • Which theory of emotion would best explain feeling an emotion before noticing any physiological changes?
    Lazarus's cognitive mediational theory would best explain this sequence.
  • What is the main difference between the Cannon-Bard and James-Lange theories of emotion?
    The Cannon-Bard theory posits simultaneous but independent arousal and emotion, while the James-Lange theory posits that arousal precedes emotion.
  • How does the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory explain the labeling of emotions?
    It explains that emotions are labeled based on cognitive appraisal of the context in which physiological arousal occurs.
  • Which theory of emotion would best explain feeling fear and increased heart rate at the same time after seeing a threat?
    The Cannon-Bard theory would best explain this simultaneous occurrence.
  • What is the main focus of the James-Lange theory in the emotional process?
    The main focus is on specific physiological arousal preceding and causing the emotional experience.
  • How does Lazarus's cognitive mediational theory explain the role of appraisal in emotion?
    It explains that appraisal of a stimulus determines both the emotional experience and physiological arousal.
  • Which theory of emotion is most consistent with the idea that emotion can occur without physiological arousal?
    The Cannon-Bard theory is most consistent with this idea.
  • What is the main contribution of Lazarus's cognitive mediational theory to emotion research?
    It emphasizes the central role of cognitive appraisal in determining emotional experience.
  • How does the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory explain the experience of different emotions with similar physiological arousal?
    It explains that cognitive appraisal of the situation determines which emotion is experienced from similar arousal.
  • What is the main sequence of events in the Cannon-Bard theory of emotion?
    Stimulus → simultaneous physiological arousal and emotional experience.
  • Which theory of emotion would best explain feeling happy because you are smiling?
    The James-Lange theory would best explain this, as it posits that physiological arousal (smiling) leads to emotion (happiness).
  • How does the James-Lange theory explain the relationship between physiological arousal and emotion?
    It explains that specific physiological arousal causes the emotional experience.
  • Which theory of emotion would best explain feeling fear after appraising a situation as dangerous?
    Lazarus's cognitive mediational theory would best explain this sequence.
  • What is the main difference between the James-Lange and Schachter-Singer two-factor theories?
    The James-Lange theory attributes emotion to specific physiological arousal, while the Schachter-Singer theory requires both general arousal and cognitive appraisal.
