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Popular student's questions
- Explain how the Pythagorean theorem is used to find a missing side in a right triangle, and describe how you determine which sides are 'a', 'b', and 'c' in the equation a² + b² = c².
- What makes the 45-45-90 and 30-60-90 triangles 'special', and what shortcuts can you use to quickly find the side lengths in these triangles without using the Pythagorean theorem each time?
- How can you determine whether a given relation is a function, and what is the significance of the vertical line test when analyzing graphs?
- Describe the general steps you would follow to solve a linear equation, including equations with fractions or those that come from word problems.
- What is the product rule for radicals, and how can it be used both to combine and to break apart radical expressions? Give an example of each.
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