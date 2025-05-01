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- Concept04:51Intro to Inductive Reasoning1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving / Inductive and Deductive Reasoning
- Practice problem
Find the next two numbers in the pattern.
___, ___, …1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving / Inductive and Deductive Reasoning
- Practice problem
Find the next two numbers in the pattern.
___, ___, …1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving / Inductive and Deductive Reasoning
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