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10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 12
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples - Part 1 of 2!
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10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance / Problem 4
Problem 4
A confidence interval for the difference in means is calculated as (1, 5). What does this suggest about the difference in population means?
A
There is a statistically significant difference.
B
The difference is less than zero.
C
There is no statistically significant difference.
D
The difference is equal to zero.
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