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10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples - Part 1 of 2!
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Proportions / Problem 1
Problem 1

A psychologist is studying the effect of background music on concentration levels. One group of students took a test with classical music playing in the background, while another group took the same test with no music. The scores were analyzed for variability. The results are as follows:
Classical Music: n=28n=28, xˉ=75.2\(\bar{x}\)=75.2, s=8.1s=8.1
No Music: n=30n=30, xˉ=78.5\(\bar{x}\)=78.5, s=5.6s=5.6
At the 0.050.05 significance level, test the claim that the variances of test scores are the same for both groups. Assume that the samples are from normally distributed populations.