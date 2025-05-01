10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples - Part 1 of 2!
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Proportions / Problem 1
Problem 1
A psychologist is studying the effect of background music on concentration levels. One group of students took a test with classical music playing in the background, while another group took the same test with no music. The scores were analyzed for variability. The results are as follows: Classical Music: , , No Music: , , At the significance level, test the claim that the variances of test scores are the same for both groups. Assume that the samples are from normally distributed populations.