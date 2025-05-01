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10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 12
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples - Part 1 of 2!
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10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance / Problem 7
Problem 7
Determine the critical value for the following test:
H
a
:
μ
1
<
μ
2
H_a: \(\mu\)_1 < \(\mu\)_2
,
α
=
0.10
\(\alpha\) = 0.10
,
n
1
=
12
n_1 = 12
,
n
2
=
9
n_2 = 9
. Assume random, independent samples, normal populations, and equal variances.
A
−
1.328
-1.328
B
−
1.282
-1.282
C
1.383
1.383
D
1.256
1.256
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