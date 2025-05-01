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10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples - Part 1 of 2!
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance / Problem 7
Problem 7

Determine the critical value for the following test: Ha:μ1<μ2 H_a: \(\mu\)_1 < \(\mu\)_2 , α=0.10 \(\alpha\) = 0.10 , n1=12 n_1 = 12 , n2=9 n_2 = 9 . Assume random, independent samples, normal populations, and equal variances.