Determine the critical value for the following test: H a : μ 1 < μ 2 H_a: \(\mu\)_1 < \(\mu\)_2 , α = 0.10 \(\alpha\) = 0.10 , n 1 = 12 n_1 = 12 , n 2 = 9 n_2 = 9 . Assume random, independent samples, normal populations, and equal variances.