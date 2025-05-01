Statistics
In which scenario is it inappropriate to use a Chi-Square Goodness of Fit Test?
Why might a Chi-Square Goodness of Fit Test be inappropriate for testing the distribution of a continuous variable?
What is joint probability in the context of contingency tables?
How can the results of a Chi Square Test for Independence be used to inform a decision tree model?
Design a study to test if the distribution of a categorical variable is consistent across different regions. What key elements should be included?