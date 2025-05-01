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3. Describing Data Numerically - Part 2 of 2!
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Problem 7
Problem 8
3. Describing Data Numerically - Part 2 of 2!
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3. Describing Data Numerically / Boxplots / Problem 7
Problem 7
A boxplot shows the median exactly in the center of the box, and both whiskers are approximately the same length. The distribution is most likely ______________________.
A
right-skewed
B
left-skewed
C
symmetric
D
bimodal
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