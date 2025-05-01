Skip to main content
Statistics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
4. Probability - Part 1 of 3!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
4. Probability - Part 1 of 3!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 9
Next
4. Probability / Complements / Problem 5
Problem 5
A cafe analyzed whether customers tipped based on their payment method. Some customers paid with cash, while others paid by card. The results are shown below:
What is the probability that a customer did not tip, given that the customer paid by card?
A
0.50
0.50
B
0.60
0.60
C
0.70
0.70
D
0.05
0.05
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options