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4. Probability - Part 1 of 3!
4. Probability / Complements / Problem 5
Problem 5

A cafe analyzed whether customers tipped based on their payment method. Some customers paid with cash, while others paid by card. The results are shown below:
Table showing tip behavior: 33 tipped with cash, 17 did not; 18 tipped with card, 42 did not.
What is the probability that a customer did not tip, given that the customer paid by card?