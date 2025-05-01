A library has 10 10 books available for donation. The library staff wants to select 3 3 different books from this collection to display on a special shelf. Additionally, they need to choose one of the displayed books to label as the 'Book of the Month.' If the books are selected and labeled at random, what is the probability of selecting the 3 3 specific books the staff had in mind for the display, as well as one exact book for the 'Book of the Month' label? (Note: That the 3 3 specific books the staff had in mind for the display are predefined and are known in advance.)