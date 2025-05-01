Statistics
A scientist sets the significance level at 0.100.10 for a hypothesis test. What does this imply about the likelihood of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true?
A gym advertises that at least 85%85\% of its members attend more than once per week. In a hypothesis test of this claim, which of the following describes a Type II error?
A university claims that the standard deviation of the scores on its entrance exam is at most 450450. State the null and alternative hypotheses. Which of the following best describes a Type I error in this context?