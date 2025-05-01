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Bayes' Theorem
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Bayes' Theorem
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4. Probability / Bayes' Theorem / Problem 4
Problem 4
Bag L contains 4 red and 6 blue marbles; Bag R contains 5 red and 15 blue marbles. A bag is selected with P(L)=2/3 and P(R)=1/3. A drawn marble is red. What is the exact probability it came from Bag L (simplified fraction)?
A
16/21
B
5/12
C
7/20
D
4/15
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