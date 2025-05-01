Statistics
Which list correctly names the five-number summary components used in a box plot?
Which statement best explains why the box in a box plot contains the "middle 50%" of the data?
i. Identify any outliers
ii. Draw a modified box-and-whisker plot that represents the following data set.
5858, 6161, 6565, 6262, 7070, 7272, 7575, 6363, 6868, 9090, 6767, 6464
Find the five-number summary for the following data set: 1212, 1515, 1111, 1414, 1313, 1717, 1616, 1212, 1818, 1515, 1414, 1313, 1919, 1616, 1515, 1717, 1313, 1212, 1818, 1414
A city council is analyzing water usage fees in four different neighborhoods: North, South, East, and West. Residents of the North neighborhood have complained that their monthly water bills are higher than those in other areas. You collect a random sample of monthly water bills from each neighborhood, ensuring that all homes are of similar size and usage. Does it seem like North has higher bills? Use the box and whisker plot diagram below.