Statistics
Which of the following best describes how the appearance of the χ2\(\chi\)^2 distribution changes as the number of degrees of freedom increases from 22 to 3030?
A researcher wants to use the χ2\(\chi\)^2-test to analyze survey responses divided into four categories. Which of the following conditions must be met for the test to be valid?
Given a confidence level of c=0.90c = 0.90 and a sample size of n=16n = 16, determine the critical values χR2\(\chi\)^2_R and χL2\(\chi\)^2_L for the χ2\(\chi\)^2 distribution.
Find the critical values χR2 \(\chi\)^2_R and χL2 \(\chi\)^2_L for a confidence level of c=0.95 c = 0.95 and a sample size of n=12 n = 12 .
For a confidence level of c=0.99 c = 0.99 and a sample size of n=18n=18, find the critical values χR2\(\chi\)_{R}^2 and χL2\(\chi\)_{L}^2.