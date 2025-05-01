- Download the worksheet to save time writing
During a basketball skills challenge, a team must choose different players from eligible players to take free throws in a specific order. Each player will take only one shot.
i. How many ways can the team choose players from the ?
ii. For the selected players, how many ways can they be designated as first, second, third, fourth, and fifth?
If you have 5 shirts and 3 pairs of pants, how many different outfits can you create using the Fundamental Counting Principle?
A student has 3 different notebooks, 2 types of pens, and 4 types of pencils. How many different combinations of one notebook, one pen, and one pencil can the student choose?
A bakery offers 3 types of bread, 4 types of fillings, and 2 types of toppings. How many different sandwich combinations can be made?
A breakfast café offers a special where you can choose types of juice, main dishes, and pastries. How many unique breakfast arrangements are possible if you select one juice, one main dish, and one pastry?
A company's secure login consists of the employee's department initial, last name initial, and a -digit code. You know the department the employee works in, and you also know that the last digit of the code is even. What is the probability of correctly guessing the employee's login on the first attempt?