Statistics
A shipment contains 7,5007,500 bolts, with 18%18\% classified as substandard. If a supervisor randomly selects 66 bolts for testing, what is the probability that none of the selected bolts are substandard? Selections are made without replacement.
A box contains 1010 light bulbs, of which 44 are defective and 66 are good. If 33 bulbs are randomly selected from the box, what is the probability that exactly one is defective?
A mixtape contains 1010 tracks and you enjoy 33 of them. The player shuffles and plays each track once in a random order. What is the probability that the first two tracks played are both ones you enjoy? Is this outcome unusual at the 0.050.05 significance level?
A researcher selects a random sample of 1515 university students and records each student's final exam score as a number out of 100100. Is this a binomial experiment?
In a raffle, 55 winning tickets are drawn without replacement from a pool of 4040 tickets. A player buys 55 distinct tickets. What is the probability that exactly 33 of the player's tickets are winners?