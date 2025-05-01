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Hypergeometric Distribution
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Hypergeometric Distribution
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5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Hypergeometric Distribution / Problem 4
Problem 4
A researcher selects a random sample of
15
15
university students and records each student's final exam score as a number out of
100
100
. Is this a binomial experiment?
A
Yes, this is a binomial experiment
B
No, this is not a binomial experiment
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