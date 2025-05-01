Statistics
You are evaluating year-end bonus trends at two potential employers. Companies X and Y have an average bonus of \(5,000\text{\$}5,000 with standard deviations of \)800\(\text{\$}\)800 and \(500\text{\$}500, respectively.
If you aim to receive a bonus of \)6,000\(\text{\$}\)6,000 or higher, at which company is that outcome more likely? Support your answer with statistical reasoning.
A wildlife biologist measures the time between sightings of a rare bird. In a sample of n=120n=120 sightings, the mean time between sightings is 45.545.5 minutes, with a standard deviation of 12.512.5 minutes. Using Chebyshev's Theorem, at least how many of the times were between 20.520.5 minutes and 70.570.5 minutes?
The following are sample test scores out of 100100 for two different classes. Calculate the coefficient of variation for each class and determine which class has more relative variation.
Class A: 7272, 7575, 7878, 8080, 8585
Class B: 6868, 7070, 7575, 8080, 8787
Given the data set 22, 44, 77, 99, and 1111, calculate the mean absolute deviation.
The sample standard deviation for this data is approximately 3.563.56. How does the mean absolute deviation compare? Use the formula MAD=Σ∣x−xˉ∣n\(\text{MAD}\)=\(\frac{\Sigma\left|x-x̄\right|}{n}\).
For a normally distributed test score with mean 80, using the empirical rule, what approximate percentage of students score between 70 and 86 if the standard deviation is 4?