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Introduction to Contingency Tables
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Introduction to Contingency Tables
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4. Probability / Introduction to Contingency Tables / Problem 3
Problem 3
A school survey records 120 students: 30 play football, 50 play basketball, 40 play neither. What is the marginal probability (as a decimal) that a randomly chosen student plays basketball?
A
0.3333, assuming equal distribution between sports when some students play multiple sports.
B
0.2500, if you mistakenly divide the number of football players by the total players who play sports.
C
0.5833 approximately, because you subtract those who neither play from the grand total and divide.
D
0.4167 (approximately)
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