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Introduction to Contingency Tables
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Introduction to Contingency Tables
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4. Probability / Introduction to Contingency Tables / Problem 1
Problem 1
Fill in the blanks.
If
P
(
rain
∣
traffic
)
P(\(\text{rain}\[\mid\]\text{traffic}\))
is written, it represents the probability of _______________ given _______________.
A
traffic, rain
B
rain, traffic
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