Which of the following best describes nominal data?
Which statement best distinguishes between interval and ratio levels of measurement?
A team member reports weekly hours: [32, 40, 48, 56]. Compute the mean and state whether multiplying the mean by 1.5 to plan staffing is a valid operation. Show calculations.
An analyst wants to compute the mean of responses on a five-item Likert scale (1–5) and then multiply that mean by 1.2 to create an adjusted score. Evaluate the validity of this procedure and choose the most defensible conclusion.
Convert the following birth years to ages as of 2025 and then compute the ratio of the oldest to the youngest: birth years 1975, 1995, 2010. Show calculations and explain why the ratio is meaningful after conversion.