- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
An education survey published a list of the average student-to-teacher ratio in each of the 50 cities located in a country. If we add the 50 city averages and then divide by 50, we obtain a value of 16.2 students per teacher. Is this value of 16.2 considered the true average for the student-to-teacher ratio for all the classrooms located in the country? Why or why not?
The root mean square (RMS), also known as the quadratic mean, is computed by using the following formula:
Find the RMS speed of a vehicle recorded at different times: . How does the result compare to the arithmetic mean?
A bar graph shows the distribution of monthly rent prices in a city. Which measure of central tendency should be used to best represent the typical rent price?
A survey was conducted to record the daily commuting times (in minutes) of a group of employees. The data collected is as follows:
The mean of the original data is , and the trimmed mean is . What is the benefit of using the trimmed mean versus using the mean found using all data entries? Explain.