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Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events
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Problem 5
Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events
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4. Probability / Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events / Problem 5
Problem 5
A patient receives a flu vaccine and then later contracts the flu. Are these two events independent or dependent?
A
Dependent
B
Independent
C
Cannot be determined
D
Neither
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