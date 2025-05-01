P ( X ≤ x 0 ) = ∫ − ∞ x 0 f ( x ) d x \(\displaystyle\) P(X\(\le\) x_0)=\(\int\)_{-\(\infty\)}^{x_0} f(x)\,dx ; the area is the percentile rank of x 0 x_0 ; the area is the expected proportion of future observations less than or equal to x 0 x_0 .