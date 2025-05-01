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Percentiles & Quartiles
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Percentiles & Quartiles
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3. Describing Data Numerically / Percentiles & Quartiles / Problem 3
Problem 3
Given the data set
12
12
,
15
15
,
10
10
,
18
18
,
14
14
,
20
20
,
13
13
,
17
17
,
11
11
, and
16
16
, find the midquartile.
A
11.5
11.5
B
14.5
14.5
C
15.5
15.5
D
12.5
12.5
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