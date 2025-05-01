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A random sample of observations has a sample mean of . Assume the population is normally distributed with a known standard deviation of . At the level of significance, test the claim that the population mean is not equal to .
A snack company produces potato chips. The company claims that the mean weight of a bag is grams. To monitor quality, a random sample of bags is selected, and the mean weight is found to be grams with a standard deviation of grams. Assume the weights are approximately normally distributed. Using a significance level of (two-tailed), are the bags meeting the claimed mean weight? (Critical -values for is approximately )
A relationship study claims that of couples have initiated marriage counseling. A random sample of couples found that had initiated counseling. Construct a confidence interval for the population proportion and state whether the study's claim of is consistent with the sample data.
A juice company claims the average vitamin C content in its product is less than mg per serving. After performing a hypothesis test, you reject the null hypothesis. What is the correct interpretation?
A company claims that the mean weight of its protein bars is grams. A quality control analyst samples 8 bars and obtains a sample mean of grams. After simulating randomizations under the null hypothesis, simulated means are at least as large as grams. What is the correct interpretation of the -value and the decision at ?