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A company advertises that at least of its customers are satisfied with their service. In a survey of customers, say they are satisfied. Which of the following is the correct null hypothesis for testing the company's claim?
In a study of users’ adoption of a new app feature, researchers claim that the true adoption rate is greater than . They collect a sample of users and find a sample proportion . At , can they use the normal approximation, and do the data support the claim?
A researcher claims that the proportion of defective items produced by a machine is . In a random sample of items, are found to be defective. Using the exact binomial method, what is the P-value for testing the alternative hypothesis ? Use a significance level of .
A wildlife research group surveyed a sample of individuals about their experiences with birdwatching. Participants were asked whether they had ever seen a rare bird in the wild. The results are shown in the table below:
Test the claim that gender is independent of having seen a rare bird using a significance level. Does the conclusion change if the significance level is instead ?
A health newsletter asserts that of residents in County B smoke cigarettes. What is the minimum required sample size () to estimate this proportion with a confidence interval with a margin of error () of , using the claimed proportion as the planning value?